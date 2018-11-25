This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 25 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Portlaoise have stoppage-time penalty saved as Kilmacud advance to first Leinster final since 2010

The Dublin champions will face Longford’s Mullinalaghta in the Leinster club SFC final.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 25 Nov 2018, 3:39 PM
1 hour ago 4,650 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4359242

Kilmacud Crokes 1-17

Portlaoise 3-8

Kevin O’Brien reports from Parnell Park 

PORTLAOISE HAD A 61st-minute penalty from Craig Rogers saved as Kilmacud Crokes advanced to their first Leinster SFC club final since 2010.

David Nestor saves a late penalty from Craig Rogers. Source: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO

It was more late heartache in this competition for Portlaoise, who saw Paul Cahillane miss a late chance to draw level 13m free in the 2015 Leinster final against Ballyboden St Enda’s.

Kilmacud were three ahead when a penalty was awarded for a foul on Scott Lawless in stoppage-time, but Rogers saw his spot-kick well-saved by David Nestor.

The Dublin champions led by three at half-time and had to withstand a strong Portlaoise challenge in the second period before they eventually sealed the victory. They’ll take on Longford champions Mullinalaghta in the decider in two weeks.

This was a tie between two of the four most successful clubs in the province, with the sides sharing 11 titles between them.

It was a hugely enjoyable encounter given the time of year, with youngster Dara Mullin particularly impressive up front for the victors. He bagged 1-2 but might have finished with a hat-trick were it not for some fine saves from Graham Brody.

Andrew McGowan and Brian McCormack Andrew McGowan is challenged by Brian McCormack. Source: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO

Gareth Dillon, Paul Cahillane and Rogers bagged goals for Portlaoise and while David Seale did a good job defensively on Paul Mannion, the rest of the Kilmacud forwards looked dangerous throughout.

Both teams lined up with three in their full-forward lines and both sides employed man-on-man defences. It made for an open game of football, with plenty of goal chances at either end.

Mullin lit up the early part of the game with a magnificent dummy and low finish past Brody. Portlaoise responded with a goal of their own minutes later through Gareth Dillon, who saw his initial shot saved by David Holland before he slotted home the rebound.

By the ninth minute, six different Crokes players were on the scoreboard. By the 15th, they had eight different scorers and led by 1-7 to 1-2.

Cahillane’s goal midway through the first period arrived after David Nestor sent a kick-out short to Cian O’Sullivan, who was immediately set upon by three Portlaoise forwards. They turned the ball over and Cahillane put all his soccer experience to good use with a lovely finish into the bottom corner. 

Mullin forced a good save from Brody and then Mannion blazed a shot over with the goal at his mercy as Kilmacud probed for a second green flag before the break. The impressive Ricky Maher, Cahillane and Conor Boyle all chipped in with scores for Portlaoise, who went in trailing 1-11 to 2-5 at the interval. 

Portlaoise improved after the break and a brace from Cahillane left them within two points of Kilmacud after the third quarter. Then substitute Craig Rogers struck for Portlaoise’s third goal, which arrived after he timed a run off the shoulder of McCormack to perfection. 

Mannion settled Crokes with a couple of frees and when Andrew McGowan put three between the sides Kilmacud looked almost home. But Cian O’Connor fouled Scott Lawless as he jumped for a high ball inside, handing Rogers the chance to send the game to extra-time.  

Rogers’s shot was saved by Nestor and Portlaoise failed to generate another goalscoring chance before the finish.

Scorers for Kilmacud Crokes: Dara Mullin 1-2, Paul Mannion 0-5 (0-2f), Pat Burke 0-3 (0-1f) Callum Pearson 0-2, , Shane Cunningham, Cian O’Connor, Conor Casey, Andrew McGowan and Craig Dias 0-1 each.

Scorers for Portlaoise: Paul Cahillane 1-3 (0-1f), Gareth Dillon 1-0, Craig Rogers 1-0, Conor Boyle, Brian McCormack, Brian Glynn, Kieran Lillis and Ricky Maher 0-1 each.

Kilmacud Crokes

1. David Nestor

2. Liam Flatman
3. Andrew McGowan
4. Cian O’Sullivan

5. Cian O’Connor
6. Cillian O’Shea
7. Ross McGowan

8. Craig Dias
9. Conor Casey

12. Shane Horan
11. Paul Mannion
10. Shane Cunningham

13. Pat Burke
14. Dara Mullin
15. Callum Pearson

Sub

17. Aidan Jones for McGowan (36)
27. Kevin Dyas for  Horan (48)
24. Tom Fox for Cunningham (55)
20. Ronan Ryan for Mullin (62)
25. Stephen Williams for O’Connor (62, black card) 

Portlaoise

1. Graham Brody

2.. Gary Saunders
3. David Seale
4. Chris Finn

5. Colin Finn
6. Cahir Healy
7. David Hollan

8. Ciaran McEvoy
9. Kieran Lillis

10. Gareth Dillion
11. Conor Boyle
12. Craig Rogers

13. Paul Cahillane
14. Brian McCormack
15. Ricky Maher

 Subs

12. Craig Rogers for Maher (36)
19. Scott Lawless for McCormack (48)
26. Aaron Rafter for Glynn (55)
5. Colin Finn for Holland (57)

 

Referee: David Coldrick (Meath).

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Six Nations and RWC loom large as Schmidt sees flexibility and confidence built in November
    Six Nations and RWC loom large as Schmidt sees flexibility and confidence built in November
    Conan an injury concern after 'jolt' to the shoulder in win over USA
    Brilliant scenes in Paris as sublime Fiji earn historic win over France
    DUBLIN
    Continuity is key as top two secure services of their exceptional managers once again
    Continuity is key as top two secure services of their exceptional managers once again
    Joe Schmidt strongly hints that he's leaving Ireland after the 2019 World Cup
    Conway hat-trick helps Ireland to make it four wins from four this November
    FOOTBALL
    Aston Villa come out on top in pulsating six-goal Second City derby
    Aston Villa come out on top in pulsating six-goal Second City derby
    Aubameyang strike the difference as Arsenal's unbeaten run reaches 17 matches
    Barca stay top as Dembele's late strike denies Atletico Madrid
    IRELAND
    Mick McCarthy confirmed as new Ireland manager with Stephen Kenny set to succeed him
    Mick McCarthy confirmed as new Ireland manager with Stephen Kenny set to succeed him
    Ireland are 'up there with as good as I've ever seen,' says USA's Gold
    'We are what we repeatedly do' - Joe Schmidt has transformed Irish rugby
    USA
    How did you rate Ireland in their big November win over the USA?
    How did you rate Ireland in their big November win over the USA?
    As it happened: Ireland v USA, November Tests
    Inis Mór man Mullen returns to Ireland as a key part of the USA team

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie