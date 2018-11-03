Coleman's first goal in 652 days, Leicester defy traumatic week, Newcastle finally win

Seamus Coleman scores for Everton against Brighton & Hove Albion. Source: Dave Thompson

Everton 3 Brighton & Hove Albion 1

A RICHARLISON BRACE and Seamus Coleman’s first goal since January 2017 gave Everton a 3-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion at Goodison Park this afternoon.

The Brazil forward’s fifth Premier League goal of the season put Marco Silva’s men ahead after 26 minutes but their advantage was short-lived, Lewis Dunk heading the Brighton equaliser seven minutes later.

Everton’s strong start to the second half proved key as long-serving right-back Coleman restored a lead Richarlison would enhance 13 minutes from time. Victory moves Everton up to ninth in the table, while Brighton are 12th, enjoying a three-point cushion between themselves and West Ham in 13th.

Coleman had not found the net since before a horrific leg break while playing for the Republic of Ireland against Wales in March of last year.

The Ireland skipper seemed keen to make a point to Everton fans in his celebration as he tore off furiously towards the Gwladys Street End, cupping his ears.

Leicester City players and staff salute their fans after the win against Cardiff City. Source: Simon Galloway/PA Wire/PA Images

Cardiff City 0 Leicester City 1

Demarai Gray’s second-half goal was enough to help Leicester City to an emotional 1-0 Premier League win over Cardiff City in their first game since the death of owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

The 60-year-old was one of five people killed when a helicopter they were travelling in appeared to lose control shortly after taking off from the King Power Stadium following last Saturday’s 1-1 draw with West Ham.

After impeccably observed pre-match tributes, both sides contributed to a fiery and frenetic first-half, which saw the crossbar struck at both ends. T

he game’s decisive moment came after 55 minutes when Gray turned home from 10 yards after a fine cross from Ben Chilwell, sparking an outpouring of emotion from the Foxes’ players and travelling support after a tragic week.

Newcastle United's Ayoze Perez (centre) celebrates after scoring against Watford. Source: Owen Humphreys

Newcastle United 1 Watford 0

Newcastle United’s walking wounded battled to a first Premier League win of the season as they beat Watford 1-0 at St James’ Park.

The Magpies had equalled a club-record 10-match losing start to a league campaign at Southampton last time out and their hopes of stopping the rot were hampered by a series of injuries, but Ayoze Perez’s goal proved enough for a vital victory.

Yoshinori Muto, captain Jamaal Lascelles and Jonjo Shelvey all hobbled off, with Matt Ritchie among those also struggling, before Perez — jeered by supporters in the side’s last home game — netted a fine header on 65 minutes.

With Watford ultimately punished for numerous missed chances in a one-sided first half, Rafael Benitez’s Newcastle clung on to climb out of the bottom three.

West Ham's Declan Rice tangles with Matej Vydra of Burnley. Source: EMPICS Sport

West Ham United 4 Burnley 2

West Ham showed admirable character as two-goal Felipe Anderson and Javier Hernandez netted late on to secure a 4-2 win over Burnley after twice seeing the visitors peg them back in a thrilling encounter.

Chris Wood, assisted by Robbie Brady’s corner, had seemingly earned Burnley a share of the spoils 13 minutes from time, but the impressive Anderson and substitute Hernandez struck in the final stages to end the visitors’ resistance.

West Ham looked to be taking a deserved 1-0 lead into half-time thanks to Marko Arnautovic’s early effort, but Burnley – who rode their luck in the first period – levelled just before the interval through Johann Gudmundsson.

Wood cancelled out Anderson’s first goal of the day towards the end with a header which seemed to leave West Ham – who before the match had dropped more points from winning positions than any other Premier League team – facing a draw, but the Brazilian’s second put them back on track.

Hernandez wrapped things up on the break in stoppage time to end a run of four matches without a win.

