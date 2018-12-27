Who do you think will win the Premier League?

Liverpool, Spurs and Man City are the top three challengers for the Premier League this season.

THE RACE FOR the Premier League title is certainly hotting up now.

There’s still plenty of road left in this season but as 2018 draws to a close, let’s assess the chances of the main title contenders on the table.

Undoubtedly, Liverpool are the favourites to finish the campaign as champions following a 4-0 rout over Newcastle, which leaves them six points clear at the summit of the table.

They hold a strong advantage on the other challengers, but can they sustain this run of form to end that drought for league title success?

Spurs, of course, are quietly following in pursuit from second place after leapfrogging the reigning champions Man City on St Stephen’s Day with a huge win over Bournemouth.

They also have a recent history of performing strongly in the second half of a Premier League season, which could prove vital if they are still in the hunt come the end of spring 2019.

Leicester hampered Man City’s chances of retaining their crown after handing them a third defeat in their last four league games. That leaves them seven points adrift of Liverpool and facing into a challenging start to 2019.

But will the Reds finish the season as the Premier League champions? Cast your vote below, or let us know if you think any dark horses could produce a late rally for the title.

