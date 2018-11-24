Claudio Ranieri gets his first win as Fulham boss

Claudio Ranieri got his managerial reign at Fulham off to the perfect start.

CLAUDIO RANIERI GOT his reign as Fulham boss off to a winning start this afternoon as his side shook off an early setback to beat Southampton 3-2 at Craven Cottage.

The Italian manager, who famously transformed relegation favourites Leicester into Premier League champions in 2016, had Aleksandar Mitrovic to thank as his goal just after the hour mark – and his second of the afternoon – helped secure all three points for the London side.

Questions will continue to be asked of Fulham’s defensive resilience as they conceded the opening goal of the game on 18 minutes, Stuart Armstrong giving the visitors the lead.

Mitrovic had Fulham level 15 minutes later when he headed home Maxime Le Marchand’s cross, completing a wonderful attacking move.

Aleksandar Mitrovic (right) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game. Source: Steven Paston

Andre Schurrle put the home side ahead just before the break, with all the plaudits going to Ryan Sessegnon’s assist.

Armstrong scored his second goal of the game to bring the Saints level less than ten minutes after the restart.

But Mitrovic popped up with the winner in the final half hour of the game – his volley coming as a result of Cyrus Christie’s cross to earn Fulham’s first Premier League win since the end of August.

Eyes on Ranieri: The new Fulham manager was the centre of attention this afternoon. Source: Steven Paston

Jamie Vardy, meanwhile, came off the bench to earn 10-man Leicester City a 1-1 draw away to Brighton.

James Maddison’s dismissal following two yellow cards in the space of three first-half minutes looked set to end the Foxes’ hopes of taking anything from the game at the AMEX Stadium.

Glenn Murray’s header opened the scoring on 15 minutes, taking his tally for the season to seven goals.

With just 11 minutes left on the clock, Kelechi Iheanacho went down under the challenge of Beram Kayal, allowing the Vardy to rescue a point for the visitors from the spot.

Jamie Vardy converts from the spot to earn Leicester a point away to Brighton. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Everton made it five wins from their last seven games with a 1-0 win at home to Premier League strugglers Cardiff City.

Ireland’s Seamus Coleman and Harry Arter were both handed starts for Everton and Cardiff respectively, but it was Gylfi Sigurdsson’s goal on the hour that settled the match.

The Welsh side remain in the bottom three with only two wins from their opening 13 games of the season.

Neil Warnock’s team take on Wolves next week having lost nine of their last 10 league matches.

Gylfi Sigurdsson applauds the crowd after he is subbed off during Everton's win over Cardiff City. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

