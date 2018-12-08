Burnley earn first league win since September against Brighton

Relief for Burnley as they pick up a much-needed win against Brighton.

SEAN DYCHE WAS finally given reason to smile after his side picked up a first league win since September against Brighton at Turf Moor this evening.

James Tarkowski got the only goal of the game to bring to an end a torrid run of eight games without a win.

Ireland international Robbie Brady started in midfield for the home side this evening, while Jeff Hendrick made a late appearance off the bench.

James Tarkowski grabbed the only goal of the game. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

There was no ‘new manager bounce’ for Southampton as they slumped to a 1-0 defeat away to Cardiff this evening.

Ralph Hasenhüttl will know how big a job he has on his hands after today’s performance in Wales.

Callum Patterson’s goal 15 minutes from time settled proceedings, with Harry Arter getting 90 minutes under his belt for Neil Warnock’s side.

Ralph Hasenhüttl got his Southampton tenure off to a disappointing start. Source: Mark Kerton

West Ham United survived an early scare to see off Crystal Palace 3-2 at the Olympic Stadium this afternoon.

James McArthur got the visitors off to the perfect start on six minutes and held onto their advantage until the break.

But three goals in the space of 20 minutes after the break from Robert Snodgrass, Javier Hernandez and Felipe Anderson handed Manuel Pellegrini’s side the win.

Jeffrey Schlupp struck late on but his goal couldn’t stir a late comeback for Roy Hodgson’s side.

Palace now face into fixtures against Chelsea and Manchester City in their next four games, just two points above the relegation zone.

Javier Hernandez scored West Ham's second goal of the afternoon. Source: Yui Mok

