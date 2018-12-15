This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Rondon's second-half goal secures precious away win for Newcastle at Huddersfield

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace moved out of the relegation zone with victory over Leicester City.

By The42 Team Saturday 15 Dec 2018, 7:05 PM
1 hour ago 860 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4398005

SALOMÓN RONDON SCORED the only goal of the game to earn Newcastle a precious away win against Hudderfield this afternoon.

Huddersfield Town v Newcastle United - Premier League - John Smith's Stadium Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez will be delighted with his side's result away from home. Source: Mike Egerton

It was the striker’s fourth goal since joining the club on loan from West Brom and proved pivotal in turning the game in favour of the visitors.

It was Newcastle’s first win in four matches to ease their relegation worries against David Wagner’s side – who themselves will look for a run of results over Christmas to get them away from the dropzone.

Wolves, meanwhile, are up to seventh place as Raul Jimenez’s 12th minute goal and Ivan Cavaleiro’s 94th minute effort wrapped up a 2-0 win at Molineux that condemned Bournemouth to a sixth defeat in their last seven games.

The opening goal of the game came from an unforced error, when some sloppy play at the back led to Diogo Jota latching onto a loose pass.

Jota darted into the box and provided the cross for Jimenez to finish from close range.

Cavaleiro rounded off the victory in stoppage time to leave Nuno Espirito Santo’s side one point behind Manchester United in sixth.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League - Molineux Stadium Ivan Cavaleiro seals the win for Wolves with a late goal against Bournemouth. Source: Aaron Chown

Watford caught the eye in a stylish 3-2 win over Cardiff at Vicarage Road that left Neil Warnock’s side just four points above the relegation zone.

Javi Gracia’s team took the lead in the 16th minute thanks to a superb solo strike from former Barcelona forward Gerard Deulofeu.

Jose Holebas was next to impress, netting with a blistering 20-yard drive in the 52nd minute before teenager Domingos Quina bagged his first Premier League goal with a fine effort in the 68th minute.

Cardiff got one back through Junior Hoilett in the 80th minute before Bobby Reid’s 82nd minute strike set up a tense finish.

Watford v Cardiff City - Premier League - Vicarage Road Domingos Quina scored Watford's third goal of the evening as his side survived a late Cardiff comeback. Source: Yui Mok

Luka Milivojevic lifted Crystal Palace five points away from the bottom three as the Serbia midfielder’s superb strike clinched a 1-0 victory against Leicester.

With additional reporting from AFP.

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Eddie O’Sullivan preview another big weekend of Heineken Cup action and dissect the week’s main talking points.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

