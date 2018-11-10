This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 10 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leicester pay emotional tribute to club owner before goalless draw as Newcastle boost survival bid

Meanwhile, Huddersfield and West Ham also played out a draw.

By AFP Saturday 10 Nov 2018, 6:42 PM
1 hour ago 2,058 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4333264

Leicester City v Burnley - Premier League - King Power Stadium Burnley's Jack Cork and Leicester City's Ricardo Pereira battle for the ball. Source: Joe Giddens

Leicester 0-0 Burnley 

LEICESTER PAID AN emotional tribute to late owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha before their goalless draw against Burnley, while Newcastle boosted their bid to avoid Premier League relegation with a 2-1 win over Bournemouth on Saturday.

Thai billionaire Vichai was among five people killed when his helicopter crashed outside the King Power Stadium on 27 October.

Ahead of their first home game since the tragic accident, around 10,000 Leicester fans were joined by Foxes players including Harry Maguire and James Maddison on a march towards the King Power in remembrance of Vichai.

Under Vichai’s ownership, Leicester won the Premier League in 2016, having started the season as 5,000-1 outsiders.

On Friday, Leicester announced plans to erect a statue of Vichai at the stadium and the club honoured the charismatic owner with a poignant tribute video and a two-minute silence prior to kick-off.

Vichai’s son Aiyawatt laid a wreath and tears flowed around the King Power as fans held up scarves with the slogan ‘Forever in our hearts’.

There was also applause in the 60th minute to mark Vichai’s age when he died.

Leicester, who beat Cardiff 1-0 in their first game following Vichai’s death, had flown many of their squad to Thailand for part of the owner’s funeral.

Claude Puel’s side shrugged off any fatigue with a dominant display against Burnley, but they couldn’t find what would have been a fitting winner.

Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League - St James' Park Newcastle United's Salomon Rondon celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game against Bournemouth. Source: Owen Humphreys

Newcastle 2-1 Bournemouth

At St James’ Park, Newcastle sealed a second successive league win for the first time in nine months.

Salomon Rondon scored his first Premier League goal for Newcastle when the on-loan West Brom striker netted from close range in the seventh minute.

Bournemouth lost Adam Smith to a serious knee injury that left the defender needing oxygen during eight minutes of treatment before he was carried off.

Rondon doubled Newcastle’s advantage five minutes before half-time, heading in from Kenedy’s cross.

Jefferson Lerma reduced the deficit with his first goal for Bournemouth in first half stoppage-time, but Newcastle held on to move away from the relegation zone.

Huddersfield Town v West Ham United - Premier League - John Smith's Stadium West Ham United's Felipe Anderson rejoices after scoring against Huddersfield. Source: Dave Howarth

Huddersfield 1-1 West Ham

Huddersfield remain in the bottom three after West Ham salvaged a 1-1 draw at the John Smith’s Stadium.

David Wagner’s side went ahead in the sixth minute when Alex Pritchard drove his shot past West Ham keeper Lukasz Fabianski.

But Brazilian midfielder Felipe Anderson levelled for West Ham with his third goal in his last two games in the 74th minute.

Southampton v Watford - Premier League - St Mary's Stadium Southampton's Danny Ings in action against Watford. Source: Mark Kerton

Southampton 1-1 Watford

Southampton have gone eight league games without a win after Watford snatched a 1-1 draw at St Mary’s.

Mark Hughes’ team, thrashed 6-1 by Manchester City last weekend, took the lead in the 20th minute when Manolo Gabbiadini struck for his first goal of the season.

It was Southampton’s first league goal in open play for 615 minutes.

Referee Simon Hooper was under fire when Southampton’s Charlie Austin had a second-half goal controversially ruled out for offside against Maya Yoshida, who was stood near the ball but did not touch it.

Watford’s Jose Holebas added to Southampton’s frustration with an 82nd-minute equaliser that took a big deflection off Southampton’s Cedric Soares.

Sol Bamba’s last-gasp goal gave struggling Cardiff a 2-1 win over 10-man Brighton.

Neil Warnock’s side marked their manager’s 100th game in charge of the Welsh club with only their second league victory this season.

Lewis Dunk put Brighton in front in the sixth minute at the Cardiff City Stadium when he headed home from Solly March’s free-kick.

But Callum Paterson headed Cardiff’s 28th-minute equaliser before the visitors had Dale Stephens sent off for a lunging foul on Greg Cunningham six minutes later.

In the last minute, Bamba’s acrobatic volley rattled the post and the Ivory Coast defender followed up to slam in the rebound despite Brighton’s appeals for offside in the build-up.

 © AFP 2018

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    LIVE: Ireland v Argentina, November Tests
    LIVE: Ireland v Argentina, November Tests
    Rare Barrett drop-goal helps New Zealand scrape comeback win over England
    Italy silence cull call with four-try win over Georgia
    FOOTBALL
    'Manchester derby winner was the biggest moment of my career' - Rashford eager to star again against Man City
    'Manchester derby winner was the biggest moment of my career' - Rashford eager to star again against Man City
    McGoldrick misses penalty as Blades and Owls play out derby draw
    Staying put! Sterling signs Manchester City contract extension worth up to £300,000 a week
    IRELAND
    Promising Ireland U21 striker Curtis named man-of-the-match after FA Cup debut
    Promising Ireland U21 striker Curtis named man-of-the-match after FA Cup debut
    'Tough dude' Sean O'Brien set to bring an edge to Ireland's pack
    Cunning plans, 900kg and bajada - Ireland's November Tests go up a gear
    ARGENTINA
    Lightning Larmour backed by Ireland to step up at 15 against Pumas
    Lightning Larmour backed by Ireland to step up at 15 against Pumas
    'We had a beer yesterday' - Pumas coach Ledesma picks Schmidt's brain
    'No matter what Joe does, he has changed Irish rugby' - Rory Best
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Dramatic scenes in Cardiff as Bamba snatches 90th-minute winner to punish 10-man Brighton
    Dramatic scenes in Cardiff as Bamba snatches 90th-minute winner to punish 10-man Brighton
    Explosive City allegations overshadow Manchester derby
    Guardiola insists financial row won't tarnish City's success

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie