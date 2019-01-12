This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Shane Long scores first goal in 279 days while Jeff Hendrick nabs two assists

The Ireland striker doubled Southampton’s lead at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

By The42 Team Saturday 12 Jan 2019, 5:18 PM
Ireland international Shane Long was on target on Saturday.
Image: Adam Davy
Image: Adam Davy

SHANE LONG SCORED his first goal in 279 days on Saturday as ten-man Southampton produced a fine second-half rearguard display to beat Leicester City 2-1 and move out of the Premier League’s relegation zone.

Nampalys Mendy’s clumsy foul on Long allowed James Ward-Prowse to drill home the opener from the penalty spot in the 11th minute, ending a run of four league visits to the King Power Stadium without a goal four Southampton.

Yan Valery was sent off shortly before Long double the lead in first-half injury-time, but a much-improved Leicester halved the arrears through Wilfred Ndidi just before the hour.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side faced relentless pressure from thereon in, but Southampton held firm for a crucial three points – their first away top-flight win at Leicester since 2001 – that lifted them out of the bottom three.

Meanwhile, Watford came from behind to claim a dramatic 2-1 Premier League win over Crystal Palace, with substitute Tom Cleverley scoring a sublime winner.

Craig Cathcart’s own goal after 38 minutes had Palace on course for victory, but the Watford defender scored at the right end 23 minutes from time.

And Cleverley, yet to start in the league this season as he returns from injury, netted his first goal since October 2017 with a superb volley to give his side an impressive victory.

Watford’s triumph halts a troubling run that had seen them win only twice in their last 11 top-flight games, while Palace have only won two of their 11 home matches this season. 

Crystal Palace v Watford - Premier League - Selhurst Park Cleverley and Crystal Palace's Aaron Wan-Bissaka battle for the ball. Source: John Walton

Huddersfield Town missed the opportunity to get their first Premier League win since November, as they drew 0-0 away to fellow strugglers Cardiff City despite controlling much of the game.

David Wagner’s men at least managed to end a run of eight successive top-flight defeats, but they will surely be frustrated at not being able to claim a rare win after looking significantly better than their hosts.

Although Huddersfield appeared more switched on in attack during the first half, things were evenly contested before the interval – both sides having fortunate escapes.

It was after half-time that Huddersfield looked particularly in control, seeing far more of the ball and even having a penalty awarded before being overturned by referee Lee Mason, but Cardiff held firm to leave Town eight points adrift of safety.

Cardiff City v Huddersfield Town - Premier League - Cardiff City Stadium Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner acknowledges fans after the final whistle. Source: Nick Potts

Burnley benefitted from two own goals in quick succession to seal a vital 2-1 victory over fellow Premier League strugglers Fulham at Turf Moor on Saturday.

For the second time in as many league outings, the Clarets fought back from behind against a relegation rival to earn all three points, having done so at Huddersfield Town 10 days previously.

Andre Schurrle’s sensational volley stunned the home crowd inside two minutes but the game was turned on its head midway through the first half as Sean Dyche’s men enjoyed two large slices of fortune, in a contest in which they failed to register a single shot on target.

Burnley v Fulham - Premier League - Turf Moor Jeff Hendrick celebrates his side's first goal. Source: Dave Thompson

Ireland midfielder Jeff Hendrick was involved in both goals, seeing his blasted effort deflect in off Joe Bryan and three minutes later it was his chipped cross which Denis Odoi nodded beyond Sergio Rico.

The second period failed to deliver the same entertainment but Burnley’s fourth straight win across all competitions lifts them to 15th, three points clear of the drop zone, while Claudio Ranieri’s side are second-bottom and five points from safety.

Premier League results:

  • West Ham 1-0 Arsenal
  • Brighton 0-1 Liverpool
  • Burnley 2-1 Fulham
  • Cardiff 0-0 Huddersfield
  • Crystal Palace 1-2 Watford
  • Leicester City 1-2 Southampton

