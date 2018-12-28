Quiz: How well do you remember the Premier League year?

1. Who has scored the most goals in the calendar year of 2018 in the Premier League? Liverpool Manchester City

Tottenham Arsenal

2. Which Irish international made the most Premier League appearances last season with 37 games? Shane Long Jeff Hendrick

James McClean Shane Duffy

3. Who below has not won a Premier League Manager of the Month award this year? Pep Guardiola Chris Hughton

Javi Gracia Sean Dyche

4. Which player was the most expensive signing during the summer transfer window? Kepa Arrizabalaga Riyad Mahrez

Alisson Becker Jorginho

5. Which Manchester City player registered the most assists in the Premier League in 2017/18? Raheem Sterling Leroy Sane

David Silva Kevin De Bruyne

6. How many points did Manchester United finish behind Manchester City in second place last season? 22 points 19 points

17 points 15 points

7. Rob Elliot was the only Irish goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet in the Premier League last season. How many clean sheets did he keep for Newcastle? One clean sheet Two clean sheets

Three clean sheets Five clean sheets

8. With how many games remaining did Manchester City secure the title last season? Four games Five games

Six games Eight games

9. “I could answer in many different ways but I am not going to lose my hair to speak about Antonio Conte.” Who made a thinly-veiled jab at the former Chelsea boss last season? Jurgen Klopp Alan Pardew

Jose Mourinho Sam Allardyce