Friday 28 December, 2018
Quiz: How well do you remember the Premier League year?

Just how closely were you paying attention to proceedings in the Premier League in 2018?

By The42 Team Friday 28 Dec 2018, 5:00 PM
1 hour ago
1. Who has scored the most goals in the calendar year of 2018 in the Premier League?
Liverpool
Manchester City

Tottenham
Arsenal
2. Which Irish international made the most Premier League appearances last season with 37 games?
Shane Long
Jeff Hendrick

James McClean
Shane Duffy
3. Who below has not won a Premier League Manager of the Month award this year?
Pep Guardiola
Chris Hughton

Javi Gracia
Sean Dyche
4. Which player was the most expensive signing during the summer transfer window?
Kepa Arrizabalaga
Riyad Mahrez

Alisson Becker
Jorginho
5. Which Manchester City player registered the most assists in the Premier League in 2017/18?
Raheem Sterling
Leroy Sane

David Silva
Kevin De Bruyne
6. How many points did Manchester United finish behind Manchester City in second place last season?
22 points
19 points

17 points
15 points
7. Rob Elliot was the only Irish goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet in the Premier League last season. How many clean sheets did he keep for Newcastle?
One clean sheet
Two clean sheets

Three clean sheets
Five clean sheets
8. With how many games remaining did Manchester City secure the title last season?
Four games
Five games

Six games
Eight games
9. “I could answer in many different ways but I am not going to lose my hair to speak about Antonio Conte.” Who made a thinly-veiled jab at the former Chelsea boss last season?
Jurgen Klopp
Alan Pardew

Jose Mourinho
Sam Allardyce
10. Who was the only Chelsea player named in the 2017/18 PFA Team of the Year?
Eden Hazard
Marcos Alonso

N'Golo Kanté
Thibaut Courtois
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try again next week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now, there's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:

