This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 20 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Premiership Rugby hail 'landmark' deal after selling €220 million stake to equity firm

The sale of a reported 27% stake will direct funds towards improving facilities and expanding to new markets, say Premiership Rugby.

By AFP Thursday 20 Dec 2018, 11:51 AM
1 hour ago 2,116 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4407241
Exeter Chiefs' Jack Maunder celebrates his side scoring a try in the Champions Cup meeting with Gloucester.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Exeter Chiefs' Jack Maunder celebrates his side scoring a try in the Champions Cup meeting with Gloucester.
Exeter Chiefs' Jack Maunder celebrates his side scoring a try in the Champions Cup meeting with Gloucester.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

PREMIERSHIP RUGBY, GOVERNING body for England’s top division, welcomed a ‘new era’ after confirming a deal which sees a private equity firm acquire a reported 27% stake worth more than £200 million (€221 million).

CVC Capital Partners, which had previous involvement in MotoGP and Formula One, initially sought a majority shareholding of 51% but that was rejected.

Premiership clubs voted unanimously to accept the new deal, with the funds raised earmarked for developing facilities and stadiums and expanding the competition into new markets rather than paying increasing players’ wages.

Member clubs will benefit from a multi-million cash injection, according to reports. Premiership clubs recorded losses of a combined £28.5 million in 2016/17.

“The investment… into Premiership Rugby marks the start of a new era for English professional club rugby,” said a statement today.

“We’re happy that CVC’s track record speaks for itself,” said Premiership Rugby chief executive Mark McCafferty.

“They are expecting to be in this for the long term and they understand what’s required to invest and build.”

Saracens celebrate a try being awarded Saracens celebrate a try against Cardiff Blues last weekend. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

McCafferty said the investment will help to broaden the appeal of the competition both at home and abroad.

“I expect Premiership Rugby in seven or eight years’ time to be an even more globally followed business. That expansion needs support,” he said.

“The clubs see this as a way to accelerate growth and bring new fans into the game and opening up audiences.”

“We have a salary cap in place and that’s not moving for the next couple of years,” he added. “We are investing in operations and infrastructure, that’s the key.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    Owen: Pogba would be one of the world's best if he played under Klopp or Guardiola
    FOOTBALL
    Man United risk writing off two seasons with Solskjaer caretaker appointment - Fletcher
    Man United risk writing off two seasons with Solskjaer caretaker appointment - Fletcher
    Mourinho had to 'take the consequences' — Klopp
    Solskjaer set to replace Mourinho after Man United gaffe
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    'A dual role' - Phelan assures A-League side he's committed through Old Trafford stint
    'A dual role' - Phelan assures A-League side he's committed through Old Trafford stint
    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and 4 other Ferguson pupils who became teachers
    Mourinho 'immensely proud' to have managed United as he releases statement after sacking
    MUNSTER
    Gloucester out-half Cipriani a major doubt for European showdown with Munster
    Gloucester out-half Cipriani a major doubt for European showdown with Munster
    Munster increase capacity of Thomond for Champions Cup pool decider
    Nomadic scrum-half Mathewson keen on long-term Munster stay
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Emery refuses to guarantee Ozil's Arsenal future after Spurs reverse
    Emery refuses to guarantee Ozil's Arsenal future after Spurs reverse
    5 problems the new Man United manager needs to solve
    Guardiola hails assured debut from 17-year-old Man City youngster

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie