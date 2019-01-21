This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Monday 21 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It is chucking it down': Cheltenham Gold Cup favourite finally gets weather for first run of the season

Presenting Percy is expected to run in the Galmoy Hurdle at Gowran Park on Thursday.

By Racing Post Monday 21 Jan 2019, 6:38 PM
1 hour ago 1,935 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4452116
Davy Russell and Presenting Percy: expecting rain.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Davy Russell and Presenting Percy: expecting rain.
Davy Russell and Presenting Percy: expecting rain.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

GROUNDS FOR OPTIMISM at last.

Pat Kelly has been patiently waiting for soft ground to unleash his Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup favourite Presenting Percy and the team at Gowran Park expect his wish to be granted in Thursday’s John Mulhern Galmoy Hurdle.

The ground was described as yielding, yielding to soft in places on Monday morning and, with at least 8mm of rain set to hit the track by Monday night, Scally says the ground could be soft by Thursday – news which is sure to be music to the ears of Presenting Percy fans.

Gowran Park manager Eddie Scally said: “It is chucking it down here at the moment and we’re due another 8mm by tonight. There’s no drying out either so I would say the ground will be almost soft by Thursday. It’ll be certainly more soft than yielding on the day.”

The Goffs Thyestes Chase may be the biggest race of the year at Gowran Park but Presenting Percy’s participation on the supporting card would be a big boost to attendance figures according to Scally, who thinks the track could be in for a double helping of the Cheltenham Gold Cup favourite.

Scally said: “It means everything to us that Presenting Percy runs. He’s probably the most popular horse in Ireland right now, or certainly one of them. When he ran against Our Duke in the Red Mills Chase last year we had our biggest attendance on that day since the days of Danoli. That’s how big he is.”

Rachael Blackmore says she will be on duty for the Thyestes Chase despite two falls within 35 minutes at Thurles on Sunday which prevented her from taking the mount on runner-up Sub Lieutenant in the feature Horse & Jockey Hotel Chase.

The 29-year-old, who trails leader Paul Townend by seven winners in the Irish jockeys’ championship standings, took a crashing fall from Cool Saint at the final flight in the 2m6½f novice hurdle when upsides winner First Approach, while she only got to the third flight on Like An Open Book in the following 2m handicap hurdle.

Blackmore was stood down for the rest of the Thurles card but stiffness was her only complaint on Monday morning.

Blackmore said: “I’m a bit stiff, but that’s all. There’s nothing broken and no lasting damage so I’ll be grand. I’ll definitely be riding at Gowran on Thursday.”

Gigginstown House Stud, for whom the jockey frequently rides, have eight entries in the Thyestes Chase but Blackmore could potentially be called up for ante-post favourite Solomn Grundy instead.

He is trained by Henry de Bromhead, who has provided more than half of Blackmore’s winners this season and more than a third of her rides.

– David Jennings

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Racing Post

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    LEINSTER
    Ross Byrne to sit out Leinster's Pro14 clash with Scarlets
    Ross Byrne to sit out Leinster's Pro14 clash with Scarlets
    Clean sweep for the provinces tees up riveting European quarter-finals
    'You've got to feel for them when Conan doesn't play and they put O'Brien on'
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Lukaku hits out at 'lies' amid Man Utd exit talk
    Lukaku hits out at 'lies' amid Man Utd exit talk
    TV Wrap - Jose lets slip his vulnerable side with Richard Keys
    'Proper Manc' Rashford can emulate United legends Ronaldo and Rooney - Solskjaer
    ULSTER
    Murphy relishing the chance to 'go home and play Leinster, my boyhood club'
    Murphy relishing the chance to 'go home and play Leinster, my boyhood club'
    Ford: Irish dominance in Europe will have no bearing on Six Nations clash
    It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Ashley Cole to reunite with former Chelsea team-mate Frank Lampard at Derby
    Ashley Cole to reunite with former Chelsea team-mate Frank Lampard at Derby
    Huddersfield announce Borussia Dortmund reserve coach as Wagner's replacement
    Ibrahimovic: Pogba flourishing now free of Mourinho at Man United

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie