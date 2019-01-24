This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Back in action - Presenting Percy makes winning return for Davy Russell as hopes for Gold Cup grow

Pat Kelly’s charge was last seen in action in the RSA Chase at Cheltenham last March.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 24 Jan 2019, 3:03 PM
1 hour ago 634 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4457155
Davy Russell celebrates victory with Presenting Percy.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Davy Russell celebrates victory with Presenting Percy.
Davy Russell celebrates victory with Presenting Percy.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

FOR THE SECOND successive year Presenting Percy reigned supreme at Gowran Park but this afternoon’s success felt more significant in the John Mulhern Galmoy Hurdle.

The favourite followed up last year’s success in this race with another triumph for trainer Pat Kelly and jockey Davy Russell.

But this was one to savour as it marked a victorious return after a long spell out of action since running at Cheltenham last March and in the process bolstered his claims to be favourite for the Gold Cup at this year’s festival.

The 9/4 favourite produced a superb showing against a quality field to win ahead of a pair of Willie Mullins-trained runners with Bapaume (11/2) in second and Killultagh Vic (10/1) back in third, both chasing the winner home.

Presenting Percy had been last seen when claiming glory in the RSA Chase last year before a 316 day break ensued, largely due to unsuitable ground conditions over the winter.

