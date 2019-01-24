Back in action - Presenting Percy makes winning return for Davy Russell as hopes for Gold Cup grow

FOR THE SECOND successive year Presenting Percy reigned supreme at Gowran Park but this afternoon’s success felt more significant in the John Mulhern Galmoy Hurdle.

The favourite followed up last year’s success in this race with another triumph for trainer Pat Kelly and jockey Davy Russell.

But this was one to savour as it marked a victorious return after a long spell out of action since running at Cheltenham last March and in the process bolstered his claims to be favourite for the Gold Cup at this year’s festival.

The 9/4 favourite produced a superb showing against a quality field to win ahead of a pair of Willie Mullins-trained runners with Bapaume (11/2) in second and Killultagh Vic (10/1) back in third, both chasing the winner home.

Presenting Percy had been last seen when claiming glory in the RSA Chase last year before a 316 day break ensued, largely due to unsuitable ground conditions over the winter.

The owner of Presenting Percy, Philip Reynolds, is happy and relieved to see his Gold Cup contender come through his seasonal bow with such success. Watch the #Thyestes on @rte2 #RTEracing pic.twitter.com/Ataf0b3Nme — RTÉ Racing (@RTEracing) January 24, 2019

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: