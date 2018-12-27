This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 27 December, 2018
'Ramsey is a great purchase' - Pirlo wants Juventus to sign Arsenal midfielder

The Wales international is set to leave the Premier League side at the end of the season.

By The42 Team Thursday 27 Dec 2018, 6:07 PM
Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey
AARON RAMSEY WOULD be a great signing for Juventus, according to the club’s former midfielder Andrea Pirlo.

Ramsey is set to leave Arsenal at the end of the season after the Premier League side withdrew their offer of a contract renewal, to the player’s surprise. 

Serie A champions Juve are reportedly among the European clubs keen to sign Ramsey, who will be available to conduct negotiations over a free transfer next month.

And Pirlo believes Juve, who signed Emre Can from Arsenal’s Premier League rivals Liverpool in similar circumstances last year, would be boosted by Ramsey’s arrival.

“Ramsey is a great purchase,” Pirlo said on Sky Sport Italia.

Juventus are preparing another excellent deal. He is a strong player and could do very well.”

However, Juve are likely to face strong competition for Ramsey’s signature.

Bayern Munich are reportedly close to reaching an agreement with him, while Inter, Manchester United and Chelsea are also said to be interested in snapping him up for free in the summer.

Meanwhile, reports have indicated Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain are ready to seal a January move for the Wales international.

Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur - Carabao Cup - Quarter Final - Emirates Stadium Ramsey in action for Arsenal earlier this month. Source: EMPICS Sport

Despite his 10-year Arsenal stay seemingly coming towards its conclusion, Ramsey has made 16 Premier League appearances this term, scoring once.

He impressed after coming off the bench to help Arsenal to a 4-2 win over Tottenham earlier this month, prompting fans to urge the club to offer a new deal, but Unai Emery said there is no turning back on the decision to let him go.

“Two months ago we spoke together, both for his moment, his present and future. I think it was a very good conversation,” he said.

“I said to you also here in the press conference that I want his focus only on the team, on giving us his performances. 

His focus is positive for us, it helps us. He needs to think about his future, for his family and for him. If he plays like [in the north London derby], it’s the best for him and the best for us.”

Arsenal are reportedly interested in Sevilla midfielder Ever Banega as a potential Ramsey replacement.

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne look back on a memorable year for Irish rugby.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

