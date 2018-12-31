A feisty Thomond battle, Ulster write history and the weekend's Pro14 highlights

WANT A LOOK back on all the inter-pro action from the past few days? Well, everything and anything from the Guinness Pro14 for that matter?

Of course you do… and we have you covered. Here’s a quick reminder of what went down on home soil before getting stuck in though.

Locking horns: Johnny Sexton points at Joey Carbery. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

On Friday night, Connacht made history as they completed a first-ever seasonal double over Ulster. Andy Friend’s side bounced back to winning ways and ended 2018 on a high with a hard-fought victory in Galway.

Meanwhile, there was a feisty encounter in Thomond Park on Saturday evening with Leinster and Munster, as expected, putting everything on the line. The hosts came out on top in Limerick with 14-man Leinster paying the price in a fiery December derby.

And there was no shortage of action across the waters, with wins coming for Benetton and Edinburgh, while the Dragons and Scarlets also tasted success in Wales.

Here’s a look back through the six games:

Connacht 21-12 Ulster

Munster 26-17 Leinster

Benetton 28-10 Zebre

Dragons 23-22 Ospreys

Scarlets 5-34 Cardiff

Glasgow 8-16 Edinburgh

