Monday 3 December, 2018
Here's how your favourite province warmed up for Europe

Transitioning from November internationals to European rugby isn’t always easy, but all four provinces looked in good shape this weekend.

By Sean Farrell Monday 3 Dec 2018, 1:41 PM
1 hour ago 1,732 Views 6 Comments
FROM CHRIS FARRELL’S big comeback to Leinster’s big win without most of their big names, Ireland’s four provinces swept their way to victories in the Pro14 this weekend, leaving them looking in rude health for the Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup back-to-backs ahead.

Munster 44 Edinburgh 14

Munster will be last in European action this weekend, with Castres coming to Limerick for Sunday lunch, but they were first out of the traps last Friday and showed red-hot form while Conor Murray and Farrell made their first starts of the season.

Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube

The powerful centre scored two of Munster’s eight tries against Richard Cockerill’s side in Cork, while a Keith Earls hat-trick and Tyler Bleyendaal touchdown made for a celebratory mood in Cork.

Ulster 16 Cardiff Blues 12

Dan McFarland’s men will take on familiar foes in the Scarlets over the next two weekends and battling to a win over Welsh opposition wasn’t a bad way to ramp up for that challenge.

Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube

Kieran Treadwell’s deft pick-up after Stuart McCloskey’s quick-tap made all the difference for the northern province.

Cheetahs 17 Connacht 21

Tom McCartney, Jack Carty, Head of Athletic Performance David Howarth, Conor Carey, Sean O'Brien, Caolin Blade and Gavin Thornbury celebrate at the whistle Connacht players celebrate the final whistle in Bloemfontein. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Andy Friend’s men rounded off a successful trip to South Africa with an immensely impressive attacking display at altitude to defeat the Cheetahs.

Tom Farrell’s big break set the tone for the Westerners in South Africa and they held firm when facing the home side’s late rally.

Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube

The western province have the least taxing schedule over the next fortnight. Top14 strugglers Perpignan are on the radar with both clubs most likely focusing their primary resources on their league campaigns.

Dragons 10 Leinster 59

Just the nine tries for the reigning champions, despite Leo Cullen bucking the provincial trend by bringing back only one of Ireland’s November contingent to start in Wales.

Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube

That one man was Ross Byrne and his perfectly-placed cross-field kick gifted Dave Kearney the opening (and fourth) try, paving the way for the likes of Scott Penny, Jimmy O’Brien and Caelan Doris to shine.

A very different Leinster XV will be fresh and relishing Saturday’s trip the Rec to face Bath in Champions Cup pool 1.

Meanwhile…  the tie of round 10 not featuring an Irish province was the meeting of 2015 and 2017 champions Glasgow and Scarlets. The Warriors won out despite an early red card for prop Alex Allen, tries from Brandon Thomson and Nick Grigg giving the 14-men a lead which Scarlets only began eating into late on.

Glasgow Warriors 29 Scarlets 20

Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube

Ospreys 43 Zebre 0

Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube

Southern Kings 19 Benetton Rugby 22

Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube

