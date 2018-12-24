Leinster's comeback and an error-filled contest in Belfast - Pro14 highlights

ROUND 11 of the Pro14 was played over the weekend.

Ireland’s four provinces met as Leinster left it late to deny Connacht a first away win in Dublin since 2002, while Robert Baloucoune avoided an early red card to help Ulster overcome Munster at the Kingspan Stadium.

Elsewhere, Edinburgh prevailed in an all-Scottish affair and there were also victories for Cardiff Blues, Ospreys and Benetton.

If you missed any of the weekend’s action, highlights from all six games are below.

Leinster 33-29 Connacht

Ulster 19-12 Munster

Edinburgh 23-7 Glasgow Warriors

Zebre 8-10 Benetton

Ospreys 19-12 Scarlets

Cardiff Blues 19-16 Dragons

