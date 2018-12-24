Leinster's comeback and an error-filled contest in Belfast - Pro14 highlights

ROUND 11 of the Pro14 was played over the weekend.
Ireland’s four provinces met as Leinster left it late to deny Connacht a first away win in Dublin since 2002, while Robert Baloucoune avoided an early red card to help Ulster overcome Munster at the Kingspan Stadium.
Elsewhere, Edinburgh prevailed in an all-Scottish affair and there were also victories for Cardiff Blues, Ospreys and Benetton.
If you missed any of the weekend’s action, highlights from all six games are below.
Leinster 33-29 ConnachtSource: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube
Ulster 19-12 MunsterSource: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube
Edinburgh 23-7 Glasgow WarriorsSource: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube
Zebre 8-10 BenettonSource: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube
Ospreys 19-12 ScarletsSource: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube
Cardiff Blues 19-16 DragonsSource: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube
