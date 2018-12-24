This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Leinster's comeback and an error-filled contest in Belfast - Pro14 highlights

Watch footage of the weekend’s inter-pro derbies.

By The42 Team Monday 24 Dec 2018, 11:49 AM
1 hour ago 1,542 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4413227

ROUND 11 of the Pro14 was played over the weekend. 

Ireland’s four provinces met as Leinster left it late to deny Connacht a first away win in Dublin since 2002, while Robert Baloucoune avoided an early red card to help Ulster overcome Munster at the Kingspan Stadium. 

Elsewhere, Edinburgh prevailed in an all-Scottish affair and there were also victories for Cardiff Blues, Ospreys and Benetton. 

If you missed any of the weekend’s action, highlights from all six games are below.

Leinster 33-29 Connacht 

Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube

Ulster 19-12 Munster 

Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube

Edinburgh 23-7 Glasgow Warriors

Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube

Zebre 8-10 Benetton

Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube

Ospreys 19-12 Scarlets

Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube

Cardiff Blues 19-16 Dragons

Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

