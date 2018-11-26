Penny shines on debut, Murray returns and Connacht win in South Africa

AFTER A TWO week break, the Guinness Pro14 returned last weekend as Leinster, Munster and Connacht all resumed their respective campaigns with impressive victories, although Ulster suffered a heavy away defeat to Scarlets.

Leinster extended their lead at the top of Conference B with an emphatic seven-try victory over the Ospreys at the RDS, with a number of young players — including debutant Scott Penny — shining for Leo Cullen’s side.

In Parma, Conor Murray made his long-awaited comeback from a neck injury as he came off the bench to help Munster to a bonus-point win over Zebre in round nine, while Connacht stormed to all five points in their clash with the Kings in Port Elizabeth.

If you missed any of the weekend’s action, highlights from all seven games are below.

Glasgow Warriors 40-15 Cardiff Blues

Leinster 52-7 Ospreys

Scarlets 29-12 Ulster

Cheetahs 31-25 Benetton

Southern Kings 14-31 Connacht

Zebre 7-32 Munster

Dragons 18-12 Edinburgh

