Monday 26 November, 2018
Penny shines on debut, Murray returns and Connacht win in South Africa

It was a good weekend for the provinces in the Pro14, although Ulster suffered defeat in Wales.

By Ryan Bailey Monday 26 Nov 2018, 2:40 PM
1 hour ago 3,445 Views No Comments
AFTER A TWO week break, the Guinness Pro14 returned last weekend as Leinster, Munster and Connacht all resumed their respective campaigns with impressive victories, although Ulster suffered a heavy away defeat to Scarlets.

Leinster extended their lead at the top of Conference B with an emphatic seven-try victory over the Ospreys at the RDS, with a number of young players — including debutant Scott Penny — shining for Leo Cullen’s side.

In Parma, Conor Murray made his long-awaited comeback from a neck injury as he came off the bench to help Munster to a bonus-point win over Zebre in round nine, while Connacht stormed to all five points in their clash with the Kings in Port Elizabeth.

If you missed any of the weekend’s action, highlights from all seven games are below.

Glasgow Warriors 40-15 Cardiff Blues

Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube

Leinster 52-7 Ospreys

Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube

Scarlets 29-12 Ulster

Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube

Cheetahs 31-25 Benetton

Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube

Southern Kings 14-31 Connacht

Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube

Zebre 7-32 Munster

Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube

Dragons 18-12 Edinburgh

Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube

