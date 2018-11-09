This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 9 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Provinces' A teams will travel to the US for new development fixtures next year

The IRFU has partnered with the Boston-based New England Free Jacks.

By Murray Kinsella Friday 9 Nov 2018, 5:50 PM
46 minutes ago 1,504 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4332238

THE IRFU IS branching into US rugby after announcing that the four provincial A teams will travel to Boston next year to take part in a new series of development fixtures.

Munster, Leinster, Connacht and Ulster will send teams to the States in March and April to play two games each in a series of fixtures involved incoming Major League Rugby side, the New England Free Jacks.

Tempers flare during the game Leinster A and Munster A clash in a recent Celtic Cup game. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

The US is an increasingly attractive market in the world of rugby after a promising first season for Major League Rugby in 2018.

This announcement also comes at a time when the IRFU has had concerns over where the provinces’ development players will get high-level playing exposure.

The provinces’ A teams played in the British and Irish Cup against Welsh and Scottish A side, as well as English Championship clubs, until the end of last season, when the competition was disbanded.

The Celtic Cup launched this season, involving only the Irish and Welsh A teams and was played out over a seven-week period at the beginning of the campaign, resulting in Leinster A winning the first-ever title after beating Scarlets in the final

The IRFU had hoped to restructure the All-Ireland League in order to close the gap between amateur and professional rugby, with two top divisions of eight teams, but the AIL clubs rejected that proposal and future plans remain unclear.

This new partnership with the New England Free Jacks – who are set to join MLR in 2020 – will provide a further two fixtures for each of the provincial A teams later this season and may be the first step in a bigger move into the US market for the IRFU.

The new venture into the US will likely prove highly unpopular with the AIL clubs, as the US-based fixtures are set to directly clash with the crucial final regular season rounds of the Irish domestic leagues, therefore depriving clubs of many key players.

“We are delighted to be partnering with the New England Free Jacks for this development opportunity which follows on from the success of the Celtic Cup earlier in the season,” said IRFU performance director David Nucifora.

“Our provincial development sides will face the challenge of preparing for two competitive fixtures within an eight-day window while also having to manage recovery and operating in a new environment.

“The combination of these elements will further accelerate their progress as developing professionals.

“The New England Free Jacks are in an exciting phase of their development as they continue to build towards competing in Major League Rugby in 2020.  This series of games provides valuable exposure for our emerging talent and one which we believe will be mutually beneficial to both Irish and US rugby.”

‘Development Round Robin’ fixtures:

(All fixtures take place in Boston)

Saturday 16 March 2019
New England Free Jacks v Connacht

Wednesday 20 March 2019
Connacht v Ulster
Sunday 24 March 2019
New England Free Jacks v Ulster
Saturday 6 April 2019
New England Free Jacks v Munster
Wednesday 10 April 2019
Munster v Leinster
Sunday 14 April 2019
Leinster v New England Free Jacks


Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    'I'm scarred by them from 1999 and 2007. They're still a bogey team for us'
    'I'm scarred by them from 1999 and 2007. They're still a bogey team for us'
    Sean O'Brien and his 'contagious confidence' back to boost Ireland
    Schmidt promises a place in the stands for players looking beyond Argentina
    FOOTBALL
    Henderson and Keita hand Liverpool timely fitness boosts after shaking off hamstring problems
    Henderson and Keita hand Liverpool timely fitness boosts after shaking off hamstring problems
    Confused Portland players start to celebrate - then discover the game has gone to penalties
    Everton handed two-year academy transfer ban for breaching recruitment rules
    IRELAND
    'No matter what Joe does, he has changed Irish rugby' - Rory Best
    'No matter what Joe does, he has changed Irish rugby' - Rory Best
    All Blacks legend McCaw welcomes prospect of Schmidt return to New Zealand
    Big stage for Larmour to shine, O'Brien back and one unlucky lock misses out
    ARGENTINA
    Argentina flyer Delguy keen on rematch with Stockdale
    Argentina flyer Delguy keen on rematch with Stockdale
    How well do you remember Ireland's painful World Cup exits at the hands of Argentina?
    'The homework Tadhg does gets him into positions to play the way he does'
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie