Wednesday 28 November, 2018
Liveblog
STATE OF PLAY: Before going any further, let’s take a check on the Group C table and permutations ahead of tonight’s games.

Liverpool lead the way from second-placed Napoli on goal difference, with the Italian side hosting Red Star Belgrade this evening.

Screen Shot 2018-11-28 at 19.22.10 Source: Uefa

  •  If Liverpool win in Paris, they will go through if Red Star Belgrade do not win against Napoli.
  • A PSG v Liverpool draw would see qualification go down to final round of games in two weeks’ time.
  • If Liverpool lose, they must beat Napoli at Anfield in their final group game to have chance of qualifying.

TEAM NEWS: The big news from a PSG point of view is that Kylian Mbappe and Neymar are both fit to start having missed out at the weekend through injury.

Thomas Tuchel has made four changes overall, with Thilo Kehrer and Juan Bernat also coming into the French champions’ XI. Thomas Meunier, Adrien Rabiot, Julian Draxler and Moussa Diaby are the players to drop out.

PSG: Buffon, Kehrer, Thiago Silva, Kimpembe, Bernat, Verratti, Marquinhos, Mbappe, Neymar, Di Maria, Cavani.

TEAM NEWS: Hot off the press, Jurgen Klopp has made two changes to his side from Saturday’s 3-0 win at Watford, with Joe Gomez and James Milner coming into the starting XI.

They replace Trent Alexander-Arnold and Xherdan Shaqiri, who both drop to the bench. 

Liverpool: Alisson, Gomez, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson, Milner, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Mane, Salah, Firmino.

As for Tottenham, the scenario is rather straightforward. They must beat Inter at Wembley this evening to keep their campaign alive, having collected just four points from their opening four Group B outings. 

Tottenham Hotspur v Inter Milan - UEFA Champions League - Group B - Wembley Stadium Wembley is the venue for our second game tonight. Source: Nick Potts

Liverpool’s clash against PSG in Paris is our feature game of the night, and Jurgen Klopp’s side can book their spot in the last 16 if they record victory and Red Star Belgrade do not win at Napoli in the other Group C game. 

Paris Saint-Germain v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League - Group C - Parc Des Princes The stage is set in Paris. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Hello and welcome along to our live coverage of this evening’s Champions League action, as Liverpool bid to follow Manchester United and Manchester City by booking their place in the knockout stages, while Tottenham must beat Inter Milan to keep their hopes of progression alive.

It’s a big night of European action and we’re following it all from the Parc des Princes and Wembley, while we’ll also be keeping an eye on the other six games on the continent. 

Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

