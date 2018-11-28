This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Record-breaking Neymar leaves Liverpool sweating on progression

The Reds require a big night at Anfield against Napoli in their final group game.

By The42 Team Wednesday 28 Nov 2018, 10:05 PM
28 minutes ago 7,053 Views 24 Comments
Bernat and Neymar did the damage for PSG.
Image: Getty Images
Image: Getty Images

NEYMAR SCORED THE decisive goal in a 2-1 home win for Paris Saint-Germain that leaves Liverpool on the brink of an early Champions League exit.

PSG led early in Wednesday’s crunch Group C clash when Juan Bernat capitalised on poor defending and the hosts doubled their advantage through a record-breaking Neymar goal.

His close-range finish on the rebound was Neymar’s 31st Champions League goal, moving him clear of Kaka as the most prolific Brazilian in the competition’s history.

James Milner scored a penalty on his 150th Liverpool appearance but Jurgen Klopp’s side could not find a crucial equaliser at the Parc des Princes and they must now beat pool leaders Napoli by two clear goals at Anfield on matchday six to have any chance of progression.

Angel Di Maria forced an early save from Alisson and the goalkeeper was soon in action again, Neymar firing straight at his fellow Brazil international.

Alisson was beaten in the 13th minute, though, Bernat rifling into the bottom-left corner after seizing on a loose clearance from Virgil van Dijk.

Mohamed Salah fired wide before Marco Verratti was perhaps fortunate only to be booked for a high tackle on Joe Gomez.

PSG made it 2-0 as Neymar tucked in the rebound when Edinson Cavani’s poor finish was saved by Alisson after a rapid attack, but Liverpool got one back from the spot before the break. S

adio Mane went to ground under Di Maria’s challenge, referee Szymon Marciniak initially giving a corner before changing his mind, and Milner sent Gianluigi Buffon the wrong way.

Marquinhos had a third for PSG rightly ruled out for offside shortly after the restart and Roberto Firmino wasted a good headed chance for the visitors. 

Klopp threw on attacking substitutes Daniel Sturridge and Xherdan Shaqiri in search of a leveller, but PSG held on to gain revenge for September’s dramatic 3-2 loss at Anfield.   

