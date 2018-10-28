This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Mbappe and Rabiot dropped by PSG due to discipline issue

The France international pair were punished by head coach Thomas Tuchel as they failed to show for a team briefing on time.

By The42 Team Sunday 28 Oct 2018, 10:15 PM
51 minutes ago 1,875 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4311063

KYLIAN MBAPPE AND Adrien Rabiot were left on the Paris Saint-Germain bench for Sunday’s clash with Marseille due to disciplinary reasons, Goal can confirm.

When the PSG starting XI for the match against OM was revealed, there was widespread surprise as the pair were missing from the panel.

Mbappe’s form, in particular, has been red hot this season, having netted 14 goals in 15 games for club and country. However, Eric Maxim Choupo Moting was preferred to him from the outset of the derby match by head coach Thomas Tuchel, with the former Stoke City forward having yet to net since moving to the club in the summer.

Rabiot, too, has been a regular starter for the Parc des Princes club, with Julian Draxler taking his place in the heart of the play.

Both were left out, however, because they arrived late to Tuchel’s team briefing before the match, with the ex-Borussia Dortmund boss taking exception to their tardiness.

With PSG, who had scored at least three times in all of their previous Ligue 1 matches before Sunday, being held scoreless after an hour, Tuchel relented and allowed Mbappe to enter from the bench, with Choupo-Moting the player withdrawn.

The 19-year-old was on the park for only a matter of minutes before making his presence felt by latching onto a through ball from Angel Di Maria, showing trademark speed to get away from Boubacar Kamara, and sending a cool finish into the net to silence the Velodrome.

Rabiot, whose contract is up at the end of the season and has been linked with a move away from the Ligue 1 giants, was brought into the action with 12 minutes remaining.

Edinson Cavani was also left out of the starting XI for the second time in as many matches, with the Uruguay international’s form having deserted him of late, though thigh problems prevented him from playing any role.

There is no midweek match for the Parisians, who are next in action against second-placed Lille next Sunday, by which time the France international duo will both have hoped to earn their place back in the starting XI.

