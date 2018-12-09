This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
McDowell edged out on final hole of QBE Shootout in Florida

The Northern Irishman finished second at the event for the second year running.

By The42 Team Sunday 9 Dec 2018, 11:28 PM
1 hour ago 915 Views No Comments
So close: McDowell and Grillo finished second.
Image: Getty Images
PATTON KIZZIRE AND Brian Harman snatched victory at the QBE Shootout by one shot after the former carded an eagle at the 17th hole in Florida.

The American duo were one of three pairs tied at the top of the leaderboard heading into the final round, and it looked like they were going to miss out on victory when Graeme McDowell birdied the penultimate hole.

McDowell and playing partner Emiliano Grillo moved to 29-under as a result, but it was not enough as Kizzire went one better with a superb approach as they came down the stretch in the four-ball format.

Kizzire’s iron dropped inches from the hole and he duly stroked in the putt to leapfrog McDowell and Grillo, a lead they held onto with a par at the last as they signed for an 11-under 61 to finish at 30 under.

It was hard on McDowell and Grillo, who had picked up shots at seven straight holes from the 11th on a stunning back nine.

McDowell and Grillo had a total of 10 birdies — three on the front nine before their streak of seven from the 11th through the 17th — in a 10-under 62 for 187.

It was McDowell’s second straight runner-up finish in the event, after finishing tied for second with partner Shane Lowry last year.

Luke List and Charles Howell III had set the early target after a round of 61 moved them to 28 under, their round including two eagles on the way home.

They had to settle for a share of third, though, with two pairs – Kevin Na and Bryson DeChambeau and overnight leaders Charley Hoffman and Gary Woodland.

