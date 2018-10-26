This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Saturday 27 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Aston Villa suffer second straight defeat as QPR continue resurgence under Steve McClaren

Pawel Wszolek secured a 1-0 win for QPR in the Championship on Friday night.

By The42 Team Friday 26 Oct 2018, 11:03 PM
3 hours ago 2,006 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/4308813
Aston Villa's Neil Taylor and Glenn Whelan dejected after full-time on Friday.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Aston Villa's Neil Taylor and Glenn Whelan dejected after full-time on Friday.
Aston Villa's Neil Taylor and Glenn Whelan dejected after full-time on Friday.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

ASTON VILLA SUFFERED a second straight defeat under Dean Smith as QPR moved to within one point of the Championship play-off places with a 1-0 win at Loftus Road.

Having won his first game in charge, Smith saw his side beaten 2-1 by Norwich City on Tuesday, and despite dominating proceedings for much of Friday’s encounter, Villa left empty handed thanks to Pawel Wszolek’s first-half goal.

Wszolek almost fluffed the chance to open his Championship account for the season, but fortunately for QPR, his 38th-minute toe-poke deflected in off the bar – goal-line technology confirming the ball had crossed the line.

Reading v Queens Park Rangers - Sky Bet Championship - KC Stadium QPR manager Steve McClaren. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

QPR’s winner came after a promising start from Villa, in which both John McGinn and Jack Grealish had gone close, the latter hitting the woodwork from a free-kick.

The hosts wanted a penalty when James Chester eased Wszolek off the ball, while tempers threatened to boil over at half-time after Jonathan Kodjia had kicked the ball at Toni Leistner.

Tammy Abraham squandered a great chance for Villa early in the second half and, despite a late onslaught from the visitors, QPR held firm to secure a third successive win.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Klopp delighted with Shaqiri impact in Red Star rout
    Klopp delighted with Shaqiri impact in Red Star rout
    'He has a back problem': Sarri confirms Hazard is sidelined with injury
    Klopp set to give Fabinho his big chance with midfield pair missing
    IRELAND
    Keith Earls returns as Van Graan makes 7 changes for Glasgow showdown
    Keith Earls returns as Van Graan makes 7 changes for Glasgow showdown
    'We all know the standards': Sexton backs Ireland to progress even if Schmidt turns for home
    'It'd be hard to see me playing anywhere else': Keith Earls extends contract to 2021
    LIVERPOOL
    Stunning late Di Maria goal keeps PSG within touching distance of Liverpool and Napoli
    Stunning late Di Maria goal keeps PSG within touching distance of Liverpool and Napoli
    50 goals in 65 games for Salah as Liverpool win to top Champions League group
    As it happened: Liverpool v Crvena Zvezda, Champions League
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Former Man United and Arsenal striker Van Persie ready to retire at the end of this season
    Former Man United and Arsenal striker Van Persie ready to retire at the end of this season
    Is Romelu Lukaku really the answer to Man United's problems?
    'Men against boys' - Man United slammed by Ferdinand and Scholes

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie