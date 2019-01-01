Manning tipped for Ireland breakthrough after returning to QPR

QUEENS PARK RANGERS have recalled Ryan Manning from his loan spell at fellow Championship club Rotherham United.

Manning, who made the temporary switch in August, was due to stay at Rotherham until the end of the season. However, QPR boss Steve McClaren has exercised the option to bring the creative midfielder back to West London early.

The 22-year-old scored four goals — all from the penalty spot — in his 18 league appearances for Rotherham. His form saw him included in a provisional Republic of Ireland senior squad in November, but the ex-U21 international ultimately didn’t make the cut for the games against Northern Ireland and Denmark.

With Massimo Luongo representing Australia at the Asian Cup and Geoff Cameron sidelined due to injury, Manning has been named on the bench for QPR’s game against Aston Villa this afternoon.

“We are pleased to welcome Ryan back,” said McClaren. “At the start of the season, he wanted to play and we couldn’t guarantee him games. Once we brought Geoff in, it enabled us to release Ryan so he could go out and play in the Championship. With Mass away with Australia and Geoff now out, it’s good timing for Ryan to return.

“From speaking with him, he was keen to come back and fight for his place. He knows it’s not guaranteed, he knows the team are doing well but loan spells like the one he has had are a good opportunity for young players. I think he has enjoyed it and it has been beneficial for both parties. Now he comes back to us and he’s here to fight for his place.”

Manning has made 41 first-team appearances for QPR since joining them in January 2015 from hometown club Galway United.

“He’s a really good lad who should go on to bigger and better things,” Rotherham United first-team coach Matt Hamshaw said of Manning. “If we don’t see him playing for his country in a few years then for me there’s something wrong.”

