This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 1 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Manning tipped for Ireland breakthrough after returning to QPR

‘If we don’t see him playing for his country in a few years then for me there’s something wrong.’

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 1 Jan 2019, 2:54 PM
1 hour ago 2,595 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4419387
Ryan Manning at Rotherham United.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Ryan Manning at Rotherham United.
Ryan Manning at Rotherham United.
Image: EMPICS Sport

QUEENS PARK RANGERS have recalled Ryan Manning from his loan spell at fellow Championship club Rotherham United.

Manning, who made the temporary switch in August, was due to stay at Rotherham until the end of the season. However, QPR boss Steve McClaren has exercised the option to bring the creative midfielder back to West London early.

The 22-year-old scored four goals — all from the penalty spot — in his 18 league appearances for Rotherham. His form saw him included in a provisional Republic of Ireland senior squad in November, but the ex-U21 international ultimately didn’t make the cut for the games against Northern Ireland and Denmark.

With Massimo Luongo representing Australia at the Asian Cup and Geoff Cameron sidelined due to injury, Manning has been named on the bench for QPR’s game against Aston Villa this afternoon. 

“We are pleased to welcome Ryan back,” said McClaren. “At the start of the season, he wanted to play and we couldn’t guarantee him games. Once we brought Geoff in, it enabled us to release Ryan so he could go out and play in the Championship. With Mass away with Australia and Geoff now out, it’s good timing for Ryan to return.

“From speaking with him, he was keen to come back and fight for his place. He knows it’s not guaranteed, he knows the team are doing well but loan spells like the one he has had are a good opportunity for young players. I think he has enjoyed it and it has been beneficial for both parties. Now he comes back to us and he’s here to fight for his place.”

Manning has made 41 first-team appearances for QPR since joining them in January 2015 from hometown club Galway United.

“He’s a really good lad who should go on to bigger and better things,” Rotherham United first-team coach Matt Hamshaw said of Manning. “If we don’t see him playing for his country in a few years then for me there’s something wrong.” 

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    FOOTBALL
    'They'll be looking to go full throttle into us' - Andy Robertson expecting different Man City test
    'They'll be looking to go full throttle into us' - Andy Robertson expecting different Man City test
    Sanchez set for United return and tipped to flourish under Solskjaer
    'I would never prostitute my ideals and dreams' - Buffon says PSG move wasn't about money
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    More efficiency, less showboating: Solskjaer lauds Pogba's 'top performance'
    More efficiency, less showboating: Solskjaer lauds Pogba's 'top performance'
    Pogba: 'We want to attack... maybe we just realised we are Manchester United'
    Man United make it three wins in a row as Solskjaer's men hit four past Bournemouth
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
    LEINSTER
    Lowe to face disciplinary panel following red card in Leinster's defeat to Munster
    Lowe to face disciplinary panel following red card in Leinster's defeat to Munster
    Rob Kearney and Jack McGrath return ahead of Leinster's clash with Ulster
    Cullen hopes Leinster will be better for their Thomond Park experience

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie