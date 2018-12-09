This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 9 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Zebo scores again as rampant Racing show their intentions

The Top 14 side restored their healthy lead in Pool 4 with victory over Leicester Tigers.

By The42 Team Sunday 9 Dec 2018, 5:52 PM
1 hour ago 4,354 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4384836
Zebo celebrates his try.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Zebo celebrates his try.
Zebo celebrates his try.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

LAST SEASON’S BEATEN finalists Racing 92 took a big step towards the Champions Cup quarter-finals with a convincing 36-26 win over Leicester Tigers in Paris this afternoon.

The French side secured a bonus point after less than 35 minutes as their backs ran riot against Geordan Murphy’s Tigers on La Defense Arena’s artificial pitch.

Simon Zebo was among the five Racing try-scorers, and although Leicester responded with four tries of their own, the home side proved too strong to move five points clear at the top of Pool 4. 

After their bonus point win at Scarlets on Friday night, Ulster sit second on nine points with the Tigers — who left Paris with a valuable bonus point of their own — third on six. 

The players were protected from the rain in Paris by the roof of the arena and the surface favoured the quick heels of the Racing backs.

Scotland out-half Finn Russell was at his influential best throughout the 80 minutes, asking questions of the Tigers’ defence every time he had the ball in his hands.

France three-quarter Virimi Vakatawa opened the scoring within the opening 10 minutes, crashing over after Manu Tuilagi had been shown a yellow card for cynically knocking a Russell pass down. It was Vakatawa’s ninth try in 10 matches this season.

Tuilagi’s absence allowed Racing to create an overlap shortly after, resulting in Argentina winger Juan Imhoff going over in the corner.

The visitors reacted positively despite being down to 14, scrum-half Ben White picking out Wales international Jonah Holmes who dived over unopposed.

Russell created the hosts’ third try with a skilful offload out of the back of his hand straight to winger Zebo.

The Irishman scored his 25th try in European competition — only the 11th player to reach the mark in more than 20 years.

Imhoff was denied a second try on the half-hour mark as France’s Brice Dulin made a break from his own half and kicked the ball ahead but the Pumas winger failed to ground the ball from his own grubber kick.

Simon Zebo with his kids Jacob and Sofia after the game Simon Zebo with his kids Jacob and Sofia after the game. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The bonus point came after 33 minutes as openside flanker Baptiste Chouzenoux crashed over from short-range despite Tuilagi’s defensive efforts.

With Leicester number eight Sione Kalafamoni diving over from a ruck two minutes from the break, Racing only turned around with a 26-14 lead.

The opening moments of the second 40 minutes were marred by what appeared to be a serious neck injury to Racing prop Eddy Ben Arous who left the field on a stretcher after a collision with Tigers front-rower Ellis Genge.

The two-time former champions attempted to claw themselves back into the game, Tuilagi looping around flanker Michael Fitzgerald to cross in the corner.

They were down to 14 men for a second time on the 50 minute mark as England prop Genge was penalised at a scrum by Nigel Owens. Russell slotted an easy penalty to give his side a 10-point cushion with half an hour remaining.

Russell was instrumental once again for Racing’s fifth try. The Scotland international broke free to run half the length of the pitch before being brought down five metres short. Centre Olivier Klemenczak gathered the ball well from the resulting ruck to score and Russell was successful with the touchline conversion.

Leicester still weren’t finished as George Ford conjured up a try for substitute Guy Thompson but they couldn’t close the gap any further.

Racing moved a step closer to the last eight although Leicester will be looking for swift revenge when the two teams meet again at Welford Road next weekend.

Sunday’s Champions Cup results:

Pool 2

  • Munster 30-5 Castres 

Pool 3

  • Saracens 51-25 Cardiff 

Pool 4

  • Racing 92 36-26 Leicester  

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Ferdinand: Man Unitedâs 2008 Champions League winners better than this Man City team
    Ferdinand: Man United’s 2008 Champions League winners better than this Man City team
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    FOOTBALL
    Matt Doherty scores dramatic late winner to snatch victory for Wolves at Newcastle
    Matt Doherty scores dramatic late winner to snatch victory for Wolves at Newcastle
    Bale ends his La Liga goal drought to help Real Madrid to narrow win
    Mourinho: 19-year-old Dalot can be the new Gary Neville
    LEINSTER
    James Ryan man of the match again as Leinster battle to satisfying win
    James Ryan man of the match again as Leinster battle to satisfying win
    Academy prop Eric O'Sullivan shining with opportunity in Ulster
    Sexton's calf a concern as Leinster emerge from 'mixed' display with victory
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Sterling claims newspapers 'help fuel racism' following alleged abuse at Stamford Bridge
    Sterling claims newspapers 'help fuel racism' following alleged abuse at Stamford Bridge
    Chelsea and Metropolitan Police investigating alleged racial abuse against Raheem Sterling
    Mo Salah gives man-of-the-match award to James Milner as tribute for 500th appearance
    MANCHESTER CITY
    Kante and Luiz on target as Chelsea stun Guardiola's champions with seismic win
    Kante and Luiz on target as Chelsea stun Guardiola's champions with seismic win
    As it happened: Chelsea vs Man City, Premier League
    Guardiola confident in City's operations amid Uefa probe into alleged financial fair play breaches

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie