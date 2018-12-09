Zebo scores again as rampant Racing show their intentions

LAST SEASON’S BEATEN finalists Racing 92 took a big step towards the Champions Cup quarter-finals with a convincing 36-26 win over Leicester Tigers in Paris this afternoon.

The French side secured a bonus point after less than 35 minutes as their backs ran riot against Geordan Murphy’s Tigers on La Defense Arena’s artificial pitch.

Simon Zebo was among the five Racing try-scorers, and although Leicester responded with four tries of their own, the home side proved too strong to move five points clear at the top of Pool 4.

After their bonus point win at Scarlets on Friday night, Ulster sit second on nine points with the Tigers — who left Paris with a valuable bonus point of their own — third on six.

The players were protected from the rain in Paris by the roof of the arena and the surface favoured the quick heels of the Racing backs.

Scotland out-half Finn Russell was at his influential best throughout the 80 minutes, asking questions of the Tigers’ defence every time he had the ball in his hands.

France three-quarter Virimi Vakatawa opened the scoring within the opening 10 minutes, crashing over after Manu Tuilagi had been shown a yellow card for cynically knocking a Russell pass down. It was Vakatawa’s ninth try in 10 matches this season.

Tuilagi’s absence allowed Racing to create an overlap shortly after, resulting in Argentina winger Juan Imhoff going over in the corner.

The visitors reacted positively despite being down to 14, scrum-half Ben White picking out Wales international Jonah Holmes who dived over unopposed.

Russell created the hosts’ third try with a skilful offload out of the back of his hand straight to winger Zebo.

The Irishman scored his 25th try in European competition — only the 11th player to reach the mark in more than 20 years.

Imhoff was denied a second try on the half-hour mark as France’s Brice Dulin made a break from his own half and kicked the ball ahead but the Pumas winger failed to ground the ball from his own grubber kick.

Simon Zebo with his kids Jacob and Sofia after the game. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The bonus point came after 33 minutes as openside flanker Baptiste Chouzenoux crashed over from short-range despite Tuilagi’s defensive efforts.

With Leicester number eight Sione Kalafamoni diving over from a ruck two minutes from the break, Racing only turned around with a 26-14 lead.

The opening moments of the second 40 minutes were marred by what appeared to be a serious neck injury to Racing prop Eddy Ben Arous who left the field on a stretcher after a collision with Tigers front-rower Ellis Genge.

The two-time former champions attempted to claw themselves back into the game, Tuilagi looping around flanker Michael Fitzgerald to cross in the corner.

They were down to 14 men for a second time on the 50 minute mark as England prop Genge was penalised at a scrum by Nigel Owens. Russell slotted an easy penalty to give his side a 10-point cushion with half an hour remaining.

Russell was instrumental once again for Racing’s fifth try. The Scotland international broke free to run half the length of the pitch before being brought down five metres short. Centre Olivier Klemenczak gathered the ball well from the resulting ruck to score and Russell was successful with the touchline conversion.

Leicester still weren’t finished as George Ford conjured up a try for substitute Guy Thompson but they couldn’t close the gap any further.

Racing moved a step closer to the last eight although Leicester will be looking for swift revenge when the two teams meet again at Welford Road next weekend.

