Sligo legend Cretaro joins north-west rivals Finn Harps

It was announced that Cretaro was leaving Sligo yesterday.

It was announced that Cretaro was leaving Sligo yesterday.

FINN HARPS HAVE added Raffaele Cretaro to their ranks ahead of the 2019 campaign.

It was announced yesterday that the striker was leaving Sligo Rovers after 86 goals in 531 appearances over 17 seasons with the Bit O’Red.

At 37, Cretaro still believes he has plenty to offer the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, however, and he has joined the newly-promoted Harps.

“We’re happy to get Raff in as he is a forward with vast experience of the Premier Division,” said manager Ollie Horgan.

Competition for places in every part of the field is vital and Raff will give us that up front.

He’s looking forward to a new challenge at Finn Park and please God his enthusiasm for the game and his knowledge of what it takes to put it up to the top teams will rub of on our younger players who have to learn quickly at this level.”

Goalkeeper Ciaran Gallagher has agreed to remain on for next season along with Gareth Harkin, Mark Timlin and McCoyle, while Harps have also signed Colm Deasy and Caolan McAleer.

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Eddie O’Sullivan preview another big weekend of Heineken Cup action and dissect the week’s main talking points.

Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: