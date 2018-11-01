This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Bayern Munich's Rafinha issues apology for his controversial Halloween costume

After an outcry on social media, the Brazilian made a public statement.

By The42 Team Thursday 1 Nov 2018, 6:16 PM
1 hour ago 6,787 Views 4 Comments
Rafinha has been forced to apologise after displaying an embarrassing lack of awareness.
Rafinha has been forced to apologise after displaying an embarrassing lack of awareness.
Rafinha has been forced to apologise after displaying an embarrassing lack of awareness.

RAFINHA HAS ISSUED an apology after his controversial Halloween costume led to a social media outcry.

In a photograph shared by team-mate Jerome Boateng from the Bayern squad’s Halloween party, Rafinha appeared in an outfit imitating traditional Arab dress and holding cardboard boxes bearing the German word “vorsicht”, which translates as “caution”.

Criticism of his apparently crude depiction of a bomber swiftly followed and Boateng deleted the image from his social media accounts, leading Rafinha to apologise.

“Halloween is a scary celebration with exaggerated costumes,” Rafinha posted on Twitter. 

“It was not my intention to anger anyone through my disguise or hurt someone’s feelings.”

However, Rafinha had to post his apology twice as the first time he included a photo of himself in the distasteful costume.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

