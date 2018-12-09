This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Chelsea and Metropolitan Police investigating alleged racial abuse against Raheem Sterling

A video of the Man City forward being berated by spectators is under review following racism allegations.

By The42 Team Sunday 9 Dec 2018, 7:30 AM
Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

CHELSEA AND THE Metropolitan Police are investigating whether Raheem Sterling was racially abused during the Blues’ 2-0 win over Manchester City on Saturday.

Television footage appeared to show spectators in the front row at Stamford Bridge berating the City winger, prompting allegations that some of the words were racially motivated.

Chelsea have vowed to take the “strongest possible action where necessary”, while a police statement confirmed the widely circulated video was being reviewed, although no arrests have yet been made. 

“We are aware of a video circulating online in which it is claimed racial abuse was allegedly directed at a player at a Chelsea v Manchester City game at Stamford Bridge on Saturday 8 December,” read the statement.

“We will review the footage to determine whether any offences have been committed.”

