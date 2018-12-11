This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Chelsea fan claims he called Sterling 'a Manc c***, not a black c***'

The 60-year-old insists that he didn’t refer to the England international’s race at Stamford Bridge last weekend.

By The42 Team Tuesday 11 Dec 2018, 1:07 PM
33 minutes ago 1,908 Views 13 Comments
Man City star Raheem Sterling.
Man City star Raheem Sterling.
Man City star Raheem Sterling.

A CHELSEA FAN accused of racially abusing Raheem Sterling has denied using racist language in his insults towards the Manchester City attacker.

Colin Wing, 60, has admitted to berating Sterling during the Blues’ 2-0 victory, but insists that he called him a “Manc c***” rather than a “black c***”.

Wing, of Beckenham, South-East London, has had his season ticket suspended and has reportedly lost his job amid a joint investigation by Chelsea and the Met police.

If racial abuse is proven, Wing is likely to receive a lifetime ban from the club.

Speaking about the accusations, as quoted in the Daily Mail, Wing said: “I’m deeply ashamed by my own behaviour and I feel really bad. But I didn’t call him a black c***, I called him a Manc c***.

I’ve been going to Chelsea for 50 years now and, because of where I sit, I’m picked up on the camera most weeks. If I had a history of saying this sort of thing I would’ve been caught by now.

“Nobody around me said they heard anything. I want to apologise unreservedly to Raheem and hope he can be a better man than I am by accepting it.

“I offer him an unreserved apology. Even if it wasn’t racist, it’s not right what I said. Even the swearing is bad – but I got carried away.

“I was completely out of order, but I’ve lost my job and my season ticket now so everybody’s got what they wanted. So why can’t they leave me alone?”

Police spoke to Wing twice on Saturday, and are expected to do so again on Tuesday.

A spokesperson from Scotland Yard said: “Police continue to investigate an incident where is it is claimed racial abuse was directed at a player during the Chelsea v Manchester City game at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. 

Officers continue to review footage and CCTV to determine whether any offences have been committed. 

“Officers are in possession of the details of those reportedly involved – there have been no arrests at this time. 

“The Met continues to work with both clubs and a number of enquiries are ongoing.”

Sterling himself has since spoken about the incident, while the England international has been offered support by a multitude of famous names within football, including Chelsea’s Eden Hazard, Gary Neville, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and former England international John Barnes.

    Chelsea fan claims he called Sterling 'a Manc c***, not a black c***'
