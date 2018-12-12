This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Raheem Sterling rounds off difficult few days with Premier League award

He was named player of the month after scoring three goals and assisted another three for Man City in November.

By The42 Team Wednesday 12 Dec 2018, 2:38 PM
1 hour ago 690 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4391023
Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling.
Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling.
Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling.

RAHEEM STERLING HAS won the Premier League’s Player of the Month award after a stunning November for Manchester City.

City only played three Premier League games in November, but that did not stop Sterling from playing a role in six goals across his three outings.

The 24-year-old forward scored three and set up another trio of goals, with his display in the 6-1 demolition of Southampton at the start of the month particularly impressive.

Sterling set up Sergio Aguero for City’s second goal on that day, before scoring a brace and also teeing up Leroy Sane for their sixth.

He then went on to impress as City thumped West Ham 4-0 away from home, scoring and again setting up Sane, helping him clinch the award for the second time this season.

The Premier League’s announcement comes after a difficult few days for Sterling, as he used social media on Sunday to address alleged racist abuse directed at him by a Chelsea supporter during City’s 2-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge a day earlier.

The England star pointed the finger at the media for his treatment, suggesting the portrayal of black players in British newspapers was to blame.

