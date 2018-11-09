This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 9 November, 2018
Staying put! Sterling signs Manchester City contract extension worth up to £300,000 a week

The 23-year-old attacker is committing to the Premier League champions until 2023.

By The42 Team Friday 9 Nov 2018, 7:08 PM
47 minutes ago 574 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4332520
Raheem Sterling in action for Man City earlier this month.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Raheem Sterling in action for Man City earlier this month.
Raheem Sterling in action for Man City earlier this month.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

MANCHESTER CITY HAVE confirmed that Raheem Sterling has signed a three-year contract extension which will keep him with the Premier League champions until 2023. 

The new deal is reported to be worth up to £300,000 [€343,000] a week, according to BBC Sport.

Sterling played a vital part last in last season’s Premier League title success, scoring 18 goals and setting up another 11.

He has started the new campaign impressively as well, playing a role in 11 goals in just nine league outings as City sit top of the table ahead of Sunday’s Manchester derby.

Sterling’s previous deal was set to expire at the end of next season and talks over a renewal were reported to have started many months ago.

The 23-year-old attacker has come on leaps and bounds at City since joining from Liverpool in 2015, a deal which may eventually cost the club nearly £50million.

Pep Guardiola’s introduction as coach in 2016 seems to have had a particularly significant impact on his development, after being criticised for a lack of consistency in the final third earlier in his career.

“I’m really delighted to sign,” said the England international. “My development here has been incredible.

“I felt from the minute I got here it was the right choice for me. It’s really paid off and I’m really grateful. It’s the perfect environment to continue to develop and get better.”

“Every season you come in you want to do better than your previous season. You want to try and develop and get better and also with the facilities you’ve got here there’s no reason not to.

Cit’s director of football Txiki Begiristain added:

“This is a significant moment for the club. Raheem has improved dramatically in the past two seasons and is now one of the Premier League’s best attacking players. His statistics tell their own story.

“He’s quick, strong and excellent in front of goal – everything a modern-day forward needs to excel. We’re all delighted he has committed his future to City.”

Additional reporting by Sinéad Farrell

