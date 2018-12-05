Southampton appoint Austrian Hasenhuttl as manager after sacking Hughes

'The Alpine Klopp' left Leipzig in the summer.

SOUTHAMPTON HAVE APPOINTED Ralph Hasenhuttl as their new manager on a two-and-a-half-year deal after sacking Mark Hughes on Monday.

The Austrian takes the reins having previously managed RB Leipzig and Ingolstadt, the latter of whom he led to promotion to the Bundesliga in 2014/15.

Hasenhuttl, 51, is a former Austrian international and has a 42% win percentage across four managerial stints.

Hasenhuttl will attend Southampton’s game at Spurs tonight before officially taking charge tomorrow. Current interim manager Kelvin Davis will be his assistant.

“As a coach, he embodies the passion, structure, communication skill set, work ethic and appetite for growth that we strive for in our Southampton Way,” said Southampton’s chairman, Ralph Krueger.

“As soon as we met, Ralph’s enthusiasm for football was contagious and his hunger to take on a new and challenging job in the Premier League was evident.

“Ralph’s ability to teach the game and to develop talent is evident in his past and is a centrepiece of why he is the perfect choice.”

