Sunday 13 January, 2019
Rams top Cowboys to advance to NFC championship game

The Chiefs saw off the Colts meanwhile.

By The42 Team Sunday 13 Jan 2019, 9:09 AM
1 hour ago 1,444 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4437557

THE LOS ANGELES Rams are now only one step away from their first NFL Super Bowl since 2002 after beating the Dallas Cowboys 30-22.

Running backs Todd Gurley and CJ Anderson each rushed for more than 100 yards as the Rams reached the NFC championship game on Saturday.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was in attendance at the LA Memorial Coliseum, where the Rams won a playoff game for the first time in 14 years.

The Rams will play the winner of Sunday’s New Orleans Saints-Philadelphia Eagles game next week – hosting the clash if the Eagles win or travelling to New Orleans if the Saints prevail.

Source: NFL/YouTube

Earlier, the Kansas City Chiefs ended their 25-year playoff drought by seeing off the Indianapolis Colts 31-13.

Patrick Mahomes starred in his postseason debut as the Chiefs claimed their first playoff win at home since January 1994.

Mahomes threw for 278 yards while running a touchdown to lead the Chiefs to the AFC title game – their first since 1994 – against either the Los Angeles Chargers or New England Patriots.

Source: NFL/YouTube

