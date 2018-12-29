First Old Firm league win since 2012 brings Rangers level with Celtic at the top

Ryan Jack celebrates with Connor Goldson and Andrew Halliday after scoring for Rangers against Celtic.

STEVEN GERRARD HAS guided Rangers to their first victory over Celtic in a league game since 2012.

Gerrard’s side are now level on points with their Glasgow rivals at the top of the Scottish Premiership after a 1-0 win in this afternoon’s Old Firm derby at Ibrox.

Ryan Jack scored the only goal of the game in the 31st minute as Rangers got the better of a below-par Celtic side, who remain at the summit of the table thanks to their superior goal difference. Brendan Rodgers’ team also have the advantage of a game in hand.

Goalkeeper Craig Gordon was forced to make several fine saves for Celtic, who had a Callum McGregor goal ruled out for offside in the second half.

The only goal of the game arrived on the half-hour mark when on-loan Liverpool winger Ryan Kent did well to set up Jack, whose strike beat Gordon with the help of a deflection off Scott Brown.

