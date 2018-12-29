This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
First Old Firm league win since 2012 brings Rangers level with Celtic at the top

Ryan Jack’s first-half goal gave Rangers a long-awaited Glasgow derby victory at Ibrox this afternoon.

By The42 Team Saturday 29 Dec 2018, 2:27 PM
44 minutes ago 3,492 Views 29 Comments
https://the42.ie/4417011
Ryan Jack celebrates with Connor Goldson and Andrew Halliday after scoring for Rangers against Celtic.
Image: Andrew Milligan
Ryan Jack celebrates with Connor Goldson and Andrew Halliday after scoring for Rangers against Celtic.
Ryan Jack celebrates with Connor Goldson and Andrew Halliday after scoring for Rangers against Celtic.
Image: Andrew Milligan

STEVEN GERRARD HAS guided Rangers to their first victory over Celtic in a league game since 2012.

Gerrard’s side are now level on points with their Glasgow rivals at the top of the Scottish Premiership after a 1-0 win in this afternoon’s Old Firm derby at Ibrox.

Ryan Jack scored the only goal of the game in the 31st minute as Rangers got the better of a below-par Celtic side, who remain at the summit of the table thanks to their superior goal difference. Brendan Rodgers’ team also have the advantage of a game in hand.

Goalkeeper Craig Gordon was forced to make several fine saves for Celtic, who had a Callum McGregor goal ruled out for offside in the second half.

The only goal of the game arrived on the half-hour mark when on-loan Liverpool winger Ryan Kent did well to set up Jack, whose strike beat Gordon with the help of a deflection off Scott Brown.

