First Old Firm league win since 2012 brings Rangers level with Celtic at the top

STEVEN GERRARD HAS guided Rangers to their first victory over Celtic in a league game since 2012.
Gerrard’s side are now level on points with their Glasgow rivals at the top of the Scottish Premiership after a 1-0 win in this afternoon’s Old Firm derby at Ibrox.
Ryan Jack scored the only goal of the game in the 31st minute as Rangers got the better of a below-par Celtic side, who remain at the summit of the table thanks to their superior goal difference. Brendan Rodgers’ team also have the advantage of a game in hand.
Goalkeeper Craig Gordon was forced to make several fine saves for Celtic, who had a Callum McGregor goal ruled out for offside in the second half.
The only goal of the game arrived on the half-hour mark when on-loan Liverpool winger Ryan Kent did well to set up Jack, whose strike beat Gordon with the help of a deflection off Scott Brown.
