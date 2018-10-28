Aberdeen shock Steven Gerrard's Rangers to set up League Cup final with Celtic

ABERDEEN DENIED STEVEN Gerrard a first Cup final as Rangers manager thanks to Lewis Ferguson’s late goal to edge their League Cup semi-final 1-0 at Hampden Park.

Earlier Sunday, Celtic stormed into a fifth straight domestic Cup final under manager Brendan Rodgers as three second-half goals beat Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts 3-0.

Despite finishing second to Celtic in the league for the past four seasons, Aberdeen hadn’t beaten Rangers in their last five meetings.

However, Rangers paid for missing strikers Alfredo Morelos, who was suspended, and the cup-tied Kyle Lafferty with a toothless performance despite dominating possession.

Aberdeen sit eighth in the league after a disappointing start to the season, but can now look forward for a fourth Cup final in Derek McInnes’s five years in charge on 2 December as Ferguson headed home 12 minutes from time.

