This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: -1 °C Sunday 28 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Aberdeen shock Steven Gerrard's Rangers to set up League Cup final with Celtic

Lewis Ferguson’s 79th-minute goal saw Rangers dumped out of the Scottish League Cup on Sunday.

By AFP Sunday 28 Oct 2018, 7:53 PM
1 hour ago 3,174 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/4310975
Lewis Ferguson celebrates Aberdeen's win on Sunday at Hampden Park.
Image: Jeff Holmes
Lewis Ferguson celebrates Aberdeen's win on Sunday at Hampden Park.
Lewis Ferguson celebrates Aberdeen's win on Sunday at Hampden Park.
Image: Jeff Holmes

ABERDEEN DENIED STEVEN Gerrard a first Cup final as Rangers manager thanks to Lewis Ferguson’s late goal to edge their League Cup semi-final 1-0 at Hampden Park.

Earlier Sunday, Celtic stormed into a fifth straight domestic Cup final under manager Brendan Rodgers as three second-half goals beat Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts 3-0.

Despite finishing second to Celtic in the league for the past four seasons, Aberdeen hadn’t beaten Rangers in their last five meetings.

However, Rangers paid for missing strikers Alfredo Morelos, who was suspended, and the cup-tied Kyle Lafferty with a toothless performance despite dominating possession.

Aberdeen sit eighth in the league after a disappointing start to the season, but can now look forward for a fourth Cup final in Derek McInnes’s five years in charge on 2 December as Ferguson headed home 12 minutes from time. 

© – AFP 2018

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'Referee made it easy for Man United' - Marco Silva rages at penalty for Martial's 'clear dive'
    'Referee made it easy for Man United' - Marco Silva rages at penalty for Martial's 'clear dive'
    Luis Suarez scores hat-trick as Barcelona humiliate Real Madrid in electric El Clasico
    Robbie Brady plays first game in 10 months but Burnley suffer heavy defeat against Chelsea
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Anthony Martial strike proves decisive as Man United secure back-to-back home wins in the Premier League
    Anthony Martial strike proves decisive as Man United secure back-to-back home wins in the Premier League
    Milivojevic scores 83rd-minute equaliser as Arsenal's winning run ends at 11 games
    As it happened: Man United vs Everton, Premier League
    LEAGUE OF IRELAND
    'The Phibsboro Flop': When Pele came to Dublin and was ripped to shreds by the press
    'The Phibsboro Flop': When Pele came to Dublin and was ripped to shreds by the press
    Derry City part company with Kenny Shiels following dismal league campaign
    Dundalk dominance, Ireland call-ups and teenage transfers: Our League of Ireland writers' review

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie