Rangers bounce back from Europa League exit to go top of the Scottish Premiership

DANIEL CANDEIAS FIRED Rangers to the top of the Scottish Premiership as Steven Gerrard’s side beat Hamilton 1-0, after champions Celtic crashed to a surprise 2-0 defeat at Hibernian on Sunday.

Rangers led the Scottish top-flight two weeks ago before stumbles against Aberdeen and Dundee saw them surrender top spot.

Gerrard’s men are now back in pole position, ahead of Kilmarnock on goal difference, after Candeias struck in the third minute to kill off lowly Hamilton at Ibrox.

Kyle Lafferty’s shot was blocked by Matt Kilgallon, but there was no stopping Candeias’ follow-up strike.

Candeias saw another effort blocked amid a goalmouth scramble, while Gary Woods had to pull off a smart near-post stop from Eros Grezda.

Woods’ fingertip save high to his right on 65 minutes to keep out a Lafferty save was even better.

It was the perfect response for Rangers after Thursday’s disappointing Europa League exit at the hands of Rapid Vienna.

