Thursday 8 November, 2018
Disappointment for Steven Gerrard, as Rangers come out the wrong side of 7-goal thriller

Sofiane Hanni scored the winner for Spartak Moscow.

By AFP Thursday 8 Nov 2018, 8:01 PM
2 hours ago 3,206 Views 3 Comments
Spartak's Sofiane Hanni, centre, challenges for the ball with Rangers' Lassana Coulibaly, right, and Ovie Ejaria.
Image: AP/PA Images
Spartak's Sofiane Hanni, centre, challenges for the ball with Rangers' Lassana Coulibaly, right, and Ovie Ejaria.
Spartak's Sofiane Hanni, centre, challenges for the ball with Rangers' Lassana Coulibaly, right, and Ovie Ejaria.
Image: AP/PA Images

STEVEN GERRARD’S RANGERS saw their 11-game unbeaten run in this year’s Europa League come to a dramatic end as they threw away the lead three times in a 4-3 defeat at Spartak Moscow.

Both sides were the beneficiaries of comical own goals in a crazy first half which ended with Glenn Middleton putting the Scots 3-2 ahead, but Luiz Adriano and Sofiane Hanni both scored in the space of 71 seconds to snatch Spartak victory.

Rangers are now level on points with Spartak in an incredibly tight Group G, one point behind leaders Villarreal after the Spaniards’ goalless draw with Rapid Vienna in Austria.

Elsewhere, Eintracht Frankfurt qualified for the last 32 with their fourth win from as many group games by beating Apollon Limassol 3-2 in Cyprus, while Lazio joined them in progressing from Group H as goals from Marco Parolo and Joaquin Correa secured a 2-1 win over Marseille to eliminate last season’s runners-up.

Record five-time winners Sevilla needed a late penalty from Ever Banega to claim a 3-2 victory at Akhisar Belediyespor, after having a man sent off, losing a two-goal lead and seeing the Turks miss a spot-kick of their own.

Pablo Machin’s side are level with Krasnodar, who beat Standard Liege 2-1, at the top of Group J.

