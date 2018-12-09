'Not good enough': Rangers lose valuable ground in Scottish title race

RANGERS LOST GROUND in the Premiership title race with a 1-1 draw at 10-man Dundee on Sunday, missing out on the chance to draw level on points with Celtic at the top of the table.

After losing 1-0 at home to Aberdeen at Ibrox in midweek, the visitors found themselves in trouble again when former Rangers striker Kenny Miller scored in the ninth minute, capitalising on a hesitant rearguard to beat goalkeeper Allan McGregor.

That advantage was cancelled out in the 21st minute when Dundee defender Nathan Ralph was dismissed by referee Alan Muir for a foul on Daniel Candeias just outside the box and defender Andy Halliday fired in the resultant free-kick.

Rangers enjoyed the bulk of possession after that but their numerical superiority failed to pay off as Dundee defended stoutly for a well-deserved point that extended their unbeaten run to four games and lifted them off the bottom.

Steven Gerrard’s side moved into second place, two points behind Celtic, who have a game in hand.

But Rangers will have to improve significantly if they are to beat Rapid Vienna on Thursday and secure a place in the Europa League knockout stages.

“It was not good enough,” Gerrard told Sky Sports. “We didn’t look like a Rangers team, individually we didn’t look like Rangers players.

“We kept making stupid decisions, we never really carried out the game plan that we worked on for the last couple of games. So no surprises in terms of the result because our performance didn’t deserve better.”

- © AFP 2018

