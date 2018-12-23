This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 23 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Rangers score 88th-minute winner to close the gap behind Celtic to one point

Another tough afternoon looked on the cards before Alfredo Morelos’ late winner.

By AFP Sunday 23 Dec 2018, 3:33 PM
12 minutes ago 388 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4412640
Morelos celebrates scoring Rangers' late winner on Sunday.
Image: Jane Barlow
Morelos celebrates scoring Rangers' late winner on Sunday.
Morelos celebrates scoring Rangers' late winner on Sunday.
Image: Jane Barlow

ALFREDO MORELOS SCORED two minutes from time as Rangers came from a goal down to beat St Johnstone 2-1 on Sunday and close to a point behind Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic.

Steven Gerrard’s men had won just one of their previous four games to fall four points behind their Glasgow rivals with the two sides set to meet at Ibrox on December 29.

Another tough afternoon looked on the cards for the visitors at McDiarmid Park when Matty Kennedy’s rising drive gave St Johnstone the lead on the stroke of half-time.

Gerrard introduced Glenn Middleton for Eros Grezda at half-time and the change helped turn the game as Rangers improved dramatically in the second period.

Middleton’s measured cross picked out Morelos to head home the equaliser 25 minutes from time.

Only Zander Clark in the St Johnstone goal then kept the hosts level as he denied Daniel Candeias and Kyle Lafferty twice with stunning saves.

However, Clark was helpless when Morelos met James Tavernier’s cross to score his 19th goal of the season and maintain Rangers’ chances of going top before the winter break. They face Hibernian on Boxing Day and then Celtic at home.

© – AFP 2018

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    FOOTBALL
    'What's important is to get the identity back': Schmeichel eyeing Man United director role
    'What's important is to get the identity back': Schmeichel eyeing Man United director role
    Pogba didn't 'win a war' and cannot be bigger than Man United, says Schmeichel
    Pogba thanks Mourinho for 'improving' him as a player
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Solskjaer reveals inspirational Rooney texts after Cardiff thrashing
    Solskjaer reveals inspirational Rooney texts after Cardiff thrashing
    Perfect start for Solskjaer as Man United romp to victory with five goals against Cardiff
    As it happened: Cardiff City vs Man United, Premier League
    LEINSTER
    As it happened: Leinster v Connacht, Guinness Pro14
    As it happened: Leinster v Connacht, Guinness Pro14
    Leinster wary of Connacht's returning threats in RDS Christmas cracker
    England's Pearce to take charge of Leinster's showdown with Toulouse
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'This is a first step in my career': Obafemi after record-breaking first Premier League goal
    'This is a first step in my career': Obafemi after record-breaking first Premier League goal
    Mick McCarthy and Robbie Keane 'had a really good meeting' with Declan Rice over international future
    'It was a big performance': Emery hails Ozil after Arsenal's win over Burnley

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie