Sunday 2 December, 2018
Rangers come from behind to beat Hearts and go top of Scottish Premiership

With Celtic busy on league cup final duty, Steven Gerrard’s outfit took full advantage.

By AFP Sunday 2 Dec 2018, 6:11 PM
1 hour ago 3,960 Views 12 Comments
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard celebrates at Tynecastle
Image: Ian Rutherford
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard celebrates at Tynecastle
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard celebrates at Tynecastle
Image: Ian Rutherford

TEN-MAN RANGERS BEAT Hearts 2-1 on Sunday to climb to the top of the Scottish Premiership, with Alfredo Morelos grabbing a contentious winner for Steven Gerrard’s team.

With leaders Celtic busy on League Cup final duty, the Ibrox men travelled to Tynecastle looking to grab the title race initiative against a side without a win in five games.

Gareth McAuley put through his own net in the 27th minute but the Northern Ireland defender was bailed out when his centre-back partner Connor Goldson bundled home the equaliser and Morelos clinched the win shortly before half-time.

Heart of Midlothian v Rangers - Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership - Tynecastle Stadium Kyle Lafferty and match-winner Alfredo Morelos salute travelling fans at the final whistle Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Rangers found themselves reduced to 10 men when Scott Arfield was dismissed in the second half but they held on for the win.

Hearts took a deserved lead when McAuley diverted the ball into his own net after a cross from Marcus Godinho.

But the visitors were level just eight minutes later as Morelos nudged a James Tavernier corner to the back post where Goldson forced the ball past goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal and over the line at the second attempt.

Rangers scored again shortly before the interval following a Tavernier free-kick.

Colombian forward Morelos started in an offside position as Tavernier lined up the free-kick wide on the right but the officials failed to spot his encroachment and Morelos made the most of the let-off as his side-foot shot took a nick off Oliver Bozanic before nestling into the far corner.

Hearts were thrown a lifeline with 18 minutes left as Arfield got his marching orders for a challenge on Zlamal but Rangers stayed on the front foot and Hearts could not make the most of their man advantage.

© Agence France-Presse

Celtic claim seventh trophy under Brendan Rodgers as Christie strike secures League Cup

