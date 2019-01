Raptors cruise to win as Pacers' winning streak ends in Kyle Lowry's return

THE TORONTO RAPTORS did not have a hard time as they beat the Indiana Pacers 121-105 behind the efforts of an unlikely leading scorer on Sunday.

Kyle Lowry made his return to Toronto’s lineup against Indiana and he put together a decent performance. He recorded 12 points, eight assists and three steals.

Norman Powell led all scorers, though, pouring in 23 points on 10-of-12 shooting off the bench for Toronto.

Bojan Bogdanovic led the way for Indiana with 21 points and nine rebounds.

Even without Kawhi Leonard, the Raptors were too much for the Pacers. Toronto snapped Indiana’s six-game winning streak, dropping them to 26-13.

The Raptors improved to 30-12 and claimed the top spot in the Eastern Conference from the Milwaukee Bucks.

Harris and Russell shine

Tobias Harris recorded 28 points and grabbed nine rebounds on 10-of-21 shooting in a 106-96 Clippers victory over the Magic.

D’Angelo Russell tallied 28 points and made six three-pointers as Brooklyn beat the Bulls 117-100.

Karl-Anthony Towns dropped 28 points and registered 18 rebounds to help the Timberwolves top the Lakers 108-86.

Crawford class

Jamal Crawford elusively threw the ball between his own legs to get into the lane and make a floater in the Suns’ 119-113 loss to the Hornets.

Jarrett Allen showed he can throw dunks down just as well as he can block them with a rim rocker.

Sunday’s results

Brooklyn Nets 117-100 Chicago Bulls

Los Angeles Clippers 106-96 Orlando Magic

Minnesota Timberwolves 108-86 Los Angeles Lakers

Atlanta Hawks 106-82 Miami Heat

Washington Wizards 116-98 Oklahoma City Thunder

Toronto Raptors 121-105 Indiana Pacers

Charlotte Hornets 119-113 Phoenix Suns

