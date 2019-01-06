This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 6 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Chargers hold off Ravens to book trip to New England

The Ravens fought back late but Los Angeles fended them off at the death.

By AFP Sunday 6 Jan 2019, 10:35 PM
35 minutes ago 773 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4426255
Philip Rivers celebrates the Chargers' win in Baltimore.
Image: UPI/PA Images
Philip Rivers celebrates the Chargers' win in Baltimore.
Philip Rivers celebrates the Chargers' win in Baltimore.
Image: UPI/PA Images

MIKE BADGELEY KICKED five field goals and the Los Angeles Chargers held off a late fightback to beat the Baltimore Ravens 23-17 and advance in the NFL playoffs.

The Chargers booked a second-round matchup next Sunday at New England while top seed Kansas City will play host to Indianapolis on Saturday in the other American Conference contest.

Defending champion Philadelphia visited Chicago later Sunday to decide next weekend’s National Conference pairings with the winner and Dallas on the road at New Orleans and the Los Angeles Rams.

Rookie Badgley’s fifth field goal, a 47-yarder, gave the Chargers a 23-3 lead with 9:14 remaining.

But Baltimore rookie Lamar Jackson, who became the youngest quarterback in NFL playoff history on the eve of his 22nd birthday, threw touchdown passes of 7 and 31 yards to Michael Crabtree to pull the Ravens within 23-17.

The Ravens forced a punt and got the ball back with 45 seconds remaining but Uchenna Nwosu, a Chargers linebacker of Nigerian descent, knocked loose a fumble from Jackson and Melvin Ingram recovered for Los Angeles to secure the victory.

UPI 20190106 Adrian Phillips holds up a sign which says 'Thank you, next' as the Chargers advance to face the Pats. Source: UPI/PA Images

“We just come out and play assignment football. We have to come out and play together,” Ingram said. “Any squad. Any place. We don’t care.”

Baltimore fumbled three times in the first eight plays from scrimmage, the most costly when Kenneth Dixon had the ball knocked loose by LA’s Adrian Phillips and Ingram recovered at the Ravens 15-yard line.

Baltimore’s defenders stiffened with a goal-line stand and the Chargers settled for Badgley’s 21-yard field goal.

Badgley added a 53-yarder later in the first quarter and kicks of 40 and 34 yards in the second to give the Chargers a 12-0 half-time lead.

The Ravens responded in the third quarter, with C.J. Mosley recovering a fumble to set up a 33-yard Justin Tucker field goal.

Baltimore also blocked a Badgley field goal attempt and deflected a Chargers punt but Tucker was wide right on a 50-yard field goal attempt, his first career playoff miss after making nine in a row.

The Chargers then took the ball 60 yards in 10 plays for a pivotal touchdown on Melvin Gordon’s 1-yard run on fourth down after a crazy third-down play left both teams claiming a touchdown that neither achieved.

Referees eventually ruled the ball short of the goal line after first ruling a Charger touchdown on a run where the ball was fumbled, recovered by the Ravens and returned to the far end zone.

Philip Rivers connected on a 2-point conversion pass to Mike Williams for a 20-3 Chargers lead, leaving the Ravens needing at least three scoring plays in the final 14:44 to win.

Jackson led a comeback after being booed when he entered in the fourth quarter, many fans hoping in vain the hosts would turn to Super Bowl-winning former starter Joe Flacco after Jackson struggled most of the day.

© Agence France-Presse

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

Cowboys receiver Hurns suffers ugly leg injury in NFL wild card playoff

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    FOOTBALL
    Barcelona go further clear as Messi and Suarez strike
    Barcelona go further clear as Messi and Suarez strike
    Muller backs Bayern team-mate Ribery after expletive-laden social media outburst
    Madrid drop points again as Real Sociedad stun Bernabeu
    LEINSTER
    'They're at a different stage to where we are': Ulster endure another difficult night
    'They're at a different stage to where we are': Ulster endure another difficult night
    O'Brien a 'live option' for Toulouse as Cullen praises centre's progress
    Leinster's young guns shine but sloppiness leaves room for improvement
    ULSTER
    Six-try Leinster make light work of Ulster in facile inter-pro victory
    Six-try Leinster make light work of Ulster in facile inter-pro victory
    As it happened: Leinster v Ulster, Guinness Pro14
    Youthful selection makes meeting of Leinster and Ulster a Class of 2016 reunion
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Real Madrid confirm signing of highly-rated Spanish youngster from Man City
    Real Madrid confirm signing of highly-rated Spanish youngster from Man City
    Jermain Defoe completes move to Rangers on 18-month loan deal from Bournemouth
    Fulham suffer shock FA Cup exit at Craven Cottage against League Two Oldham thanks to 88th-minute winner

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie