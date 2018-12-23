Ravens shut down Rivers and Chargers, Titans pick up key win

THE BALTIMORE RAVENS picked up a crucial 22-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL on Saturday.

The teams combined for nine points in the first half of their matchup as Baltimore went into the locker room with a 6-3 lead.

Los Angeles scored the first touchdown of the game in the third quarter, but Lamar Jackson connected with Mark Andrews on a 68-yard touchdown pass to put Baltimore back on top.

A Justin Tucker field goal put the Ravens up 16-10. Antonio Gates fumbled the football with less than three minutes remaining in the contest and Baltimore capitalised by returning it for a touchdown.

The win keeps the Ravens in control of the final playoff spot in the AFC. They also could move into the division lead in the North if the Pittsburgh Steelers fall to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Ravens defensive back DeShon Elliott (21), defensive back Anthony Levine (41) and free safety Eric Weddle (32) celebrate in the fourth quarter. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Washington dropped to third in the NFC East with a 25-16 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

The capital side trailed 19-16 in the closing seconds, but Johnson threw an interception on the last play of the game, which was returned to the end zone for a touchdown. The pick sealed the win for Tennessee.

The victory moved the Titans to 9-6 this season. They remain just outside of the playoff picture, but could jump into the sixth seed on Sunday, depending on results elsewhere.

