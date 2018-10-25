Ray Moylette confirmed for big homecoming fight in Mayo in December

MAYO’S FORMER EUROPEAN gold medalist Ray Moylette is bringing professional boxing back to his home county for the first time in six years.

Lightweight Moylette, 11-0 as a professional with four knockouts, will fight for a WBC rankings belt at The Theatre in Castlebar on Friday 7 December as he takes a key step towards world title contention.

A strong ticket-seller, the 28-year-old Islandeady native has previously fought seven times on the east coast of America, three times in the UK and once in Dublin, but will likely pack out the 2,000-odd-capacity arena in Castlebar as pro boxing heads west for the first time since Henry Coyle took the roof off the same venue in August of 2012.

The Theatre, Castlebar

An opponent and full undercard will be announced by the events promoters, Assassin Boxing, next week, but it’s understood that Mexico’s Miguel Zamudio (41-11-1, 25KOs) and South Africa’s Michael Mokoena (13-2, 8KOs) are in contention to face Moylette for a lofty spot in the WBC’s world rankings.

Assassin are confident that the fight will be televised and are currently in talks with an Irish broadcaster.

“I’m honoured and excited to have the opportunity to be fighting at home in Castlebar,” said ‘Sugar Ray’. “Not only will I showcase my skills to all my local supporters but I also can lay down a real marker for all lightweights around the world as I challenge for my first title. This is the stuff dreams are made of.

“This is my time to become a household name around Ireland as this event, I believe, will be televised, and I am currently in full-time camp preparing and making sure that we leave no stone unturned.

Through my amateur and professional career most of my fights have been overseas and I’ve never got to share my experiences or triumphs with all who are dearest to me. This is an event for the community and I promise to leave everything in the ring. The roar of the crowd is like a third man in the ring: I will need the support of the boxing community and the people of Mayo to bring that belt home.

Moylette has been sparring former world champion Anthony Crolla ahead of his big night in Castlebar

“I’ve had a lot of ups and downs in boxing and life itself and I want to show what hard work can achieve. I want to be an ambassador for all young people chasing their dreams, [and show them] that if you keep working hard towards what you want, no matter what obstacle comes in your way, you will be given the opportunity to seize it.

“I intend to do exactly that. I will become WBC International champion on 7 December.”

