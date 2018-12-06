This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Mayo's 'Sugar' Ray Moylette makes weight for massive homecoming test on TG4

Moylette and opponent Christian Uruzquieta square off for a WBC rankings belt in Castlebar tomorrow night.

By Gavan Casey Thursday 6 Dec 2018, 2:25 PM
57 minutes ago 731 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4379861

MAYO LIGHTWEIGHT ‘SUGAR’ Ray Moylette has comfortably made weight for his career-biggest test against Christian Uruzquieta in Castlebar tomorrow night.

The visiting Mexican was also on weight for the pair’s eagerly anticipated clash in front of 2,000 fans at the Royal Theatre, with the winner set to be propelled into the higher echelons of the WBC world rankings.

Moylette [11-0, 4KOs], a native of Islandeady and a former European gold medalist, came in 0.3 pounds under the lightweight limit at 134.7, while Uruzquieta [17-4-1, 6KOs] was two-tenths of a pound heavier at 134.9.

Ahead of the co-main event on tomorrow night’s Assassin Boxing show, Cork puncher Spike O’Sullivan [28-3, 20KOs] tipped the scales at 157.5 as he begins his transition from middleweight to light-middleweight.

The 34-year-old Mahon man was creased by the larger David Lemieux in their Las Vegas grudge match last time out, but hasn’t fought as light since a famous first-round destruction of Dublin rival Anthony Fitzgerald in the 3Arena in 2014.

O’Sullivan’s opponent, Gabor Gorbics [26-13, 16KOs], was tallied at 156lbs even.

TG4 will broadcast tomorrow night’s card from 8:30pm, taking in three hours of action with a star-studded punditry cast that includes Ryan Burnett, Jason Quigley, Darren O’Neill and the legendary Sean Mannion.

Quigley, Burnett and O’Neill to join Irish boxing royalty on TG4 punditry team for Moylette fight

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

