This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 6 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

After missing his Olympic dream, Ray Moylette tried the ‘big, bad world’ for two months

The Mayo man is now 11-0 as a pro and is bringing a title fight to his hometown tomorrow night.

By Eoin Lúc Ó Ceallaigh Thursday 6 Dec 2018, 4:30 PM
22 minutes ago 422 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4373112
Mayo's "Sugar Ray" has realised some new targets since failing to reach the Olympics two years ago.
Mayo's
Mayo's "Sugar Ray" has realised some new targets since failing to reach the Olympics two years ago.

RAY MOYLETTE WAS one fight away from qualifying for the Rio Olympic Games in 2016. 

Chasing a dream which he had held for years, he fell at the final hurdle and was put in an awkward limbo – wait another four years to qualify again, or close the chapter on his amateur boxing career.

He chose the latter and two years later is preparing to headline one of the biggest shows that Irish boxing has seen for a while, and is bringing it to his own home town.

But Sugar Ray admits that “nearly nothing goes according to plan” in boxing and after the heartbreak of missing the Olympics, being in his current position — with a top 15 world ranking on the cards — wasn’t something that he could have predicted.

Moylette-1 Ray Moylette with fight the Mexican Christian Uruzquieta for the vacant WBC International Silver Lightweight Title. Source: Eoin Lúc Ó Ceallaigh/The42

After returning home from the Rio qualifying in Venezuela in 2016, Moylette took some time away from boxing.

“I was living a normal life for the first time in my life after I missed qualification in 2016 for the Rio Olympics. I came back – it was July or August – and I was living a normal life for a couple of weeks, or a couple of months maybe.

“I said this isn’t for me.”

“So that’s when myself and [his coach] Martin Brennan contacted Packie [Collins]. We came up and did a bit of training. That was October maybe. I ended up signing pro in January 2017. It took me four months to get everything across the table and everything organised.

“But I was probably seven or eight weeks or ten weeks idle.

“It didn’t suit me and I found myself going down slippery slopes that I didn’t need to be.”

Ray Moylette and Joe Ward Moylette enjoyed considerable success as an amateur - winning a European gold medal along with Joe Ward in 2011. Source: Cathal Noonan

“Growing up in the boxing club in Westport, I always had the Olympics as the dream to chase or to be part of the high performance set-up. I always knew where I had to be, at what time and when. And I always knew what I was doing it for.

“I was let out to the big, bad world after that and I didn’t take it on as well as I should have.”

That decision to turn professional, linking up with Paschal Collins and his Celtic Warrior gym, has given Moylette the targets and dreams he needs to push himself in the sport again. 

“It’s great that we have changed everything around now and I’m back part of a structure again.

“This time, if everything doesn’t go to plan, I feel I have more life skills now to be able to adjust when boxing does finish. ‘Cause I know it will finish at some stage – but that I will be able to fit into that real world – that I can construct it the way I need it to be.”

Source: The42.ie/YouTube

Less than two years after turning pro, Moylette has a spotless 11-0 record, winning four fights by knockout. Tomorrow he will headline a homecoming title fight in Castlebar, 10 minutes away from the village of Islandeady where he grew up.

“This is a dream come true for me to be fighting a headline show like this at home. I’ve so much faith in my own ability that I think I can go all the way to the top.”

The show, which boasts big names of Irish boxing from Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan to Roy Sheahan and Craig O’Brien on the undercard, will be broadcast live by TG4.

“It’s one of the best cards in the Republic of Ireland in the last 10 years.”

Moylette remembers Ireland’s pro boxing scene from 10 years ago well, when he appeared on the undercard of Bernard Dunne’s world title bout as an 18-year-old, fighting Dubliner Robert Gorman as amateurs.

“Boxing was in a heyday then. It got plenty of coverage. But since then it took a bit of a turn and went downhill a little bit.”

The Mayo man believes that it’s on its way back up again, and that he is “at the forefront” of its rejuvenation.

“The market for Irish boxing is unbelievable. The fighting Irish – it’s in our nature.”

A win on Friday has the potential to get Moylette a top 15 world ranking, something that would put him “well and truly on the ladder to the very top”.

“The phone calls will come. We won’t need to be looking for the big time anymore. If everything goes well, they will come. 

If all goes to plan on this Castlebar show tomorrow night, Moylette is confident that boxing will once again become a regular feature on terrestrial TV.

“This show will be bigger than anyone is expecting. People will see big-time boxing back at the top and that’s where it needs to be. And I think they will be looking for more boxing on TV.

“The Irish community is small and everyone can relate to and connect to someone on that show on 7 December.”

The last few tickets for tomorrow’s show are available from Sharon on (087) 7665307.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Eoin Lúc Ó Ceallaigh
@eoinluc
eoinluc@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Record-breaking Neymar leaves Liverpool sweating on progression
    FOOTBALL
    'Every great player, at least one day, has to play in the Premier League'
    'Every great player, at least one day, has to play in the Premier League'
    Klopp frustrated by physical Burnley as Liverpool suffer Gomez blow
    Mourinho: There are things I cannot get from United players
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Scholes: Herrera shouldn't be at Man United if he can't play a simple 30-yard pass
    Scholes: Herrera shouldn't be at Man United if he can't play a simple 30-yard pass
    Sarri slams Chelsea's complacency in defeat at Wolves
    Spurs show new Southampton manager size of his task
    BOXING
    Mayo's 'Sugar' Ray Moylette makes weight for massive homecoming test on TG4
    Mayo's 'Sugar' Ray Moylette makes weight for massive homecoming test on TG4
    Referee explains why he didn't wave off the fight even when it looked like Fury was out cold
    Former champion Stevenson 'stable under the circumstances, but critical' after brutal stoppage loss
    ARSENAL
    On the double! Ireland skipper bags brilliant brace as Arsenal rack up big win
    On the double! Ireland skipper bags brilliant brace as Arsenal rack up big win
    As it happened: Man United vs Arsenal, Premier League
    'I don't want to update you': Mourinho refuses to provide team news to MUTV

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie