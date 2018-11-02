This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Spike' to return at light-middleweight in Mayo as Moylette has homecoming opponent confirmed

Moylette will face a tough Mexican for the WBC International title, which would see him shoot up the world rankings.

By Gavan Casey Friday 2 Nov 2018, 9:53 PM
56 minutes ago
http://the42.ie/4320543
Image: Tom Hogan/INPHO
Image: Tom Hogan/INPHO

RAY MOYLETTE WILL face Christian Uruzquieta for a WBC rankings belt in his homecoming bout at Castlebar’s Royal Theatre on 7 December.

The Mexican, whose record reads 17-4, 6KOs, presents a stern test on paper for ‘Sugar Ray’ (11-0, 4KOs), Islandeady’s former European amateur champion.

The victor will position himself nicely within the WBC rankings, with the undefeated Moylette hoping to gatecrash the top 25 should he have his hand raised next month.

Image from iOS (2)

Joining Moylette on the card will be his Celtic Warrior gym-mate Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan (28-3, 20KOs), who will begin his comeback trail as a light-middleweight, a division below his usual fare.

The Mahon puncher was explosively disposed of inside a round by the larger David Lemieux on the Golovkin-Canelo II undercard in Las Vegas in September, but will mount one last pursuit of world honours at the lighter weight.

Many within Irish boxing have argued for years that Spike had the physical makings of a light-middle, but it has been almost a decade since he last made the 154-pound limit.

Even at 34, though, O’Sullivan’s team are confident he can neatly squeeze himself into the lower weight class: the Corkonian has only been fully committed to training for the past year and has frequently weighed in lighter than middleweight during that period.

He last fought in Ireland four years ago when he bombed out Dublin rival Anthony Fitzgerald in the first round of their long-anticipated 3Arena showdown.

‘Cork Cuban’ Luis Garcia is also set to make a comeback on Assassin Boxing’s Castlebar show, with a full undercard set to be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets for the event are available through Ticketmaster.

Unbeaten and supremely talented ‘Cork Cuban’ to make boxing comeback in Ireland

Kildare’s Dennis Hogan becomes mandatory challenger for long sought-after world title

