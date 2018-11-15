This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 15 November, 2018
Ray Moylette's big homecoming fight to be broadcast live on terrestrial television

‘Spike’ O’Sullivan is also on the Castlebar card, which will be shown on TG4.

By Ben Blake Thursday 15 Nov 2018, 10:57 AM
TG4 WILL SHOW RAY Moylette’s homecoming bout on 7 December, it has been announced.

The undefeated Islandeady native (11-0, 4KOs) faces Christian Uruzquieta for a WBC rankings belt at Castlebar’s Royal Theatre next month.

28-year-old lighweight Moylette is aiming to break into the top 25 of the WBC rankings with victory over Mexican Uruzquieta (17-4, 6KOs).

Ray Moylette homecoming

His Celtic Warrior gym-mate Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan (28-3, 20KOs), is stepping down a division to light-middleweight on the night as he begins a comeback trail after losing out to David Lemieux inside the first round on the Golovkin-Canelo II undercard in Las Vegas. 

An opponent for the Cork native has yet to be announced, however. 

This morning, Assassin Promotions has confirmed that live coverage of the card will be broadcast on terrestrial television.

We are delighted to announce that we have struck a deal with TG4 to bring you live coverage of ‘The Homecoming’ on 7 December at The Royal Theatre, Castlebar in Mayo, where Ray Moylette fights for his first title and Spike & Sheahan in action too,” a short statement on Twitter reads.

Roy Sheahan, Dylan Moran and ‘Cork Cuban’ Luis Garcia are also scheduled to fight on the bumper bill. 

