Darts legend Van Barneveld announces he's retiring

RAYMOND VAN BARNEVELD, one of the greatest darts players of his generation, has revealed his retirement plans.

The Dutchman, a five-time world champion, will play one more season before calling time on his career at the end of 2019/20.

Beginning his career as a teenager in the Netherlands, he moved to the British Darts Organisation (BDO) in the 1990s and claimed world titles — in 1998, 1999, 2003 and 2005.

A year after switching to the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC), ‘Barney’ then defeated the great Phil Taylor in the 2007 World Championship final.

“All good things come to an end,” the 51-year-old posted on Twitter this morning.

“For over 35 years, I have been competing at the top of darts. With high peaks and deep lows. With five beautiful world titles and many other trophies I have won.

“I have seen many countries and met a lot of people. This sport brought me everything I could hope for and I will always be grateful for that.

But I have decided that 2019 will be my final year as a professional darts player. I hope to see all my fans again next year to be able to say goodbye and then put my darts down.

“Time takes everybody out. Time is undefeated – Rocky Balboa.”

