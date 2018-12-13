This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 13 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Real Madrid defender hits out at homegrown players after shock loss

Dani Carvajal has admitted the squad was frustrated following the defeat last night.

By The42 Team Thursday 13 Dec 2018, 7:22 PM
1 hour ago 3,460 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4394679
Dani Carvajal (file pic).
Dani Carvajal (file pic).
Dani Carvajal (file pic).

DANI CARVAJAL HAS suggested Real Madrid’s young players are not good enough for the first team following the Blancos’ 3-0 defeat to CSKA Moscow on Wednesday evening.

The reigning European champions named a much-changed side for the final match of their Champions League Group G campaign, having already secured top spot, and went 2-0 down before half-time.

Youngsters Vinicius Junior, Marcos Llorente, Federico Valverde and Javier Sanchez de Felipe were all given starts by former Castilla boss Santiago Solari at Santiago Bernabeu, but Carvajal was unimpressed by their performances.

Speaking to Movistar+, the 74th-minute substitute said: “Three weeks ago there was talk that the homegrown players could play.

But it turns out that they might not be worthy of the first team.”

Midfielder Isco was jeered by home supporters after he missed a clear shot at goal, leading the 26-year-old to turn to the crowd and reportedly say, “What do you want me to do?”

Speaking about the incident, Carvajal added: “I have not seen if he was whistled by the fans or not, but the only thing I can say about Isco is that he has been here for many years and he is a brave player.

“When things are not going well, he asks for the ball and tries to change the game rather than disappear.”

Real’s attention will now be turned to their home clash with Rayo Vallecano on Saturday as they bid to improve on their fourth-place position in La Liga.

Carvajal claimed the squad would move on quickly from the defeat and defended his manager’s team selection.

This was an inconsequential match for those who want to see it like that. It’s an official match, it was not a good match. The first part we had enough opportunities but we had defensive errors and CSKA Moscow condemned us,” the right-back continued.

“We’re frustrated by the defeat at home but we finished first in the group and that was the objective.

“These are evaluations that the coach has to do, we are all fit to be here but it is difficult for Solari.”

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Eddie O’Sullivan preview another big weekend of Heineken Cup action and dissect the week’s main talking points.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    Owen: Pogba would be one of the world's best if he played under Klopp or Guardiola
    Here are the 16 clubs who will contest the knockout stages of this season's Champions League
    FOOTBALL
    Madrid rumours better than sack talk, says Pochettino
    Madrid rumours better than sack talk, says Pochettino
    English FA chief executive announces plan to stand down
    'Moment of genius' from Liverpool target Fekir sends Lyon into Champions League last 16
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Roy Keane on Sky Sports punditry duty for Liverpool v United this weekend
    Roy Keane on Sky Sports punditry duty for Liverpool v United this weekend
    Wenger backs Zidane for Premier League job amid ongoing United talk
    As it happened: Valencia v Man United, Champions League
    LIVERPOOL
    'He's a machine' - James Milner praised after landmark Premier League appearance
    'He's a machine' - James Milner praised after landmark Premier League appearance
    Salah or Hazard? Graeme Souness explains why Chelsea star gets the nod
    More defensive injury woes for Liverpool as second defender ruled out in space of a week
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    In-form Man City defender claims continuing absence from France squad is 'personal'
    In-form Man City defender claims continuing absence from France squad is 'personal'
    Mexican forward not ready to commit to €33 million Wolves move
    'England have a diamond' - Guardiola hails City youngster

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie